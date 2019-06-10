Local
Search launched after kayaker spots body floating in Stanislaus River
Authorities on Monday were searching the Stanislaus River after a kayaker spotted what appeared to be a dead body floating in the water.
The kayaker spotted the body floating in the river near Knights Ferry about 9:50 a.m. Monday, said Battalion Chief Eric DeHart of the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.
He said the kayaker found the body floating about a foot deep in the water. The kayaker tried to reach for the body but could not get a good grip, according to DeHart.
About 2 p.m., firefighters were searching the river in two boats. DeHart said the a Stanislaus County sheriff’s helicopter also had joined the search. Authorities also used two drones with cameras to search along the river. But the body had not been found.
