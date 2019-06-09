What you can do as ‘excessive heat’ hits Modesto this week

When the National Weather Service uses “cool” and “upper 90s” in the same sentence, you know the forecast isn’t good.

The workweek in the Modesto area will begin with an “excessive heat watch” Monday and Tuesday, according to the weather service. Monday’s high should be near 104 degrees, and Tuesday’s near 103.

“Temperatures cool slightly Wednesday into the upper 90s, and again into the mid 90s by Thursday,” says a weather summary issued Sunday morning. Overnight temperatures through Tuesday aren’t expected to fall below 70.

Daily highs beyond the heat watch are near 99 Wednesday, 95 Thursday, 94 Friday and 92 Saturday. During that stretch, nighttime temperatures will go from 66 to 62 degrees.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If you’re not working this week, a day trip to the coast could bring you some relief. The highs in San Francisco on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be 87 and 79, respectively. Not typical cool SF weather, but better than triple digits. Monterey will be more pleasant, with highs of 82 and 75 those days.

Staying in Modesto, going to movies or the mall are good ways to stay out of the heat. Kids love splash fountains, which are available at Coffee Claratina Park, 4400 Highlights Way; Sylvan Park, 2801 Niabell Place; Ustach Park, 2700 Hillglen Drive; Sanders Park, at Litt Road and Kodiak Drive; Freedom Park, 3500 Sharon Ave.; and Graceada Park, 401 Needham St.

Turlock has water spray parks at Broadway Park, 501 N. Broadway, and Columbia Park, 600 Columbia St.

The Woodward and Modesto reservoirs and Turlock Lake State Recreation Area also are sure to be popular destinations. As for rivers, the weather service warns, “waterways continue to run fast and cold.”

To cope with the heat, the weather service advises staying hydrated, wearing light-colored clothing and avoiding strenuous activities outdoors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

On its heat information page online, the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services shares a variety of suggestions on coping during a heat wave. A few examples:

Avoid hot, heavy meals. They increase your metabolism, causing an increase in your body temperature.

Limit intake of alcoholic beverages. Although beer and alcohol beverages appear to satisfy thirst, they actually cause further body dehydration.

Vacuum air conditioner filters weekly during periods of high use.

For a list of summer 1029 Stanislaus County cooling zones — places to take a short-term break from the heat — go to www.stanemergency.org/pdf/cooling-locations.pdf.