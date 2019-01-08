Second victim in fatal Highway 99 wrong-way crash ID’d. Third killed was infant girl.

A second victim has been identified in the Dec. 22 crash on Highway 99 in Modesto that killed three people.

Marques A. Rodriguez, 32, of Manteca was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office. According to the California Highway Patrol, that makes him the driver of a 2004 GMC Yukon that was going north in the southbound lanes early that morning.

The Yukon first sideswiped a 1997 Toyota before hitting a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe head-on. Both vehicles burst into flame.

The Tahoe driver, 24-year-old Modesto resident Terilyn Peralta, Rodriguez and his passenger all died at the scene. The Coroner’s Office has not released a positive identification of Rodriguez’s passenger, saying only the victim was an infant girl. On social media and a gofundme page, family members have identified her as his 5-month-old daughter.

It remains unknown why Rodriguez was going the wrong direction and whether drugs and/or alcohol played a role in the collision. CHP Officer Ming Hsu said the determination is awaiting toxicology test results.