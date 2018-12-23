Three killed after wrong-way driver causes crash on Highway 99 in Modesto

Three people were killed early Saturday morning in Modesto after a wrong-way driver plowed into another vehicle on Highway 99.
The names of the victims have not been released.
At 12:34 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report of a collision on the highway between two vehicles north of Pelandale Avenue.
The early investigation indicates the driver of a 2004 GMC Yukon, for an unknown reason, was driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway.
Meanwhile, Schwan Taylor, 40, of Empire, was driving a 1997 Toyota with a passenger, Clarence Taylor, 69, of Modesto, inside. An unknown female driver in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling behind Taylor.
The Yukon, traveling in the wrong direction, side-swiped Taylor’s Toyota and rammed head-on into the Chevrolet.
Both vehicles burst into flames, which were extinguished by firefighters. The two people in the Yukon, and the woman in the Chevrolet, died at the scene.
It is unknown at this time if drugs and/or alcohol played a role in the collision.
We’ll have more information on this story as it becomes available.
