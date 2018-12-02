Families of Stanislaus County homicide victims invited to Modesto candlelight vigil

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office is inviting family and friends of homicide victims to attend a candlelight vigil Thursday evening to honor their loved ones.





The 21st annual lighting of the homicide victims’ memorial tree and candlelight vigil are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on the Stanislaus County Courthouse lawn, 1100 I St. in downtown Modesto, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.

The Victim Services Program is sponsoring the ceremony, which will open with remarks from District Attorney Birgit Fladager, followed by guest speaker Denise Donnell, in memory of her daughter Lauren Grace London.

In March 2015, London’s body was found burned near a field behind Central Valley High School in Ceres. Her body was discovered on what would have been her 25th birthday.

Thursday’s ceremony also will include remarks from Erin Nelson, executive director of Jessica’s House, a grief-support center in Turlock.

Organizers ask attendees to bring a nonbreakable ornament to hang on the memorial tree to remember their loved ones victimized in violent crimes.

There also will be musical performances by Sarah Snyder and the River Lights Choir.





If there is rain, the ceremony will be moved to the parking garage at 832 12th St., just east of the downtown courthouse. For more information, call the Victim Services Program at (209) 525-5541.