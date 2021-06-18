Juneteenth sparks hope for acknowledgment, youth activism, healthy police relationship

A small group of demonstrators marches down G Street during a Juneteenth march in Modesto, Calif., on Friday, June 19, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

As Juneteenth approaches, hope for freedom has evolved across the Black community into hope for its history to be acknowledged, for its youth to become involved and for a healthy relationship with police.

At first, it was African prayer that filled the cotton fields of American plantations. More than 2 1/2 years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas, letting enslaved Black people know of their new freedom. That event in 1865 marked a day of celebration called Juneteenth, or June 19.

Michael Baldwin, Faith in the Valley board member, said although many slaves died without seeing their prayers answered, Black people today are their ancestors’ dream. “We are the answered prayer,” he said.

That answered prayer came with struggle. After the Emancipation Proclamation, it took the ratification of the 13th and 14th amendments for Black people to obtain freedom and citizenship. And though over a century and a half has passed since the first Juneteenth, it became a federal holiday Thursday with President Joe Biden’s signature.

It’s a moment in history that King-Kennedy Board member Savannah Williams said she’s long been awaiting. “To have that change is huge … that brings me excitement,” she said.

Talking about this painful history isn’t meant to spark anger, Baldwin said, but should ignite curiosity about what influences played a factor. “When we start denying our history ... we’re bound to repeat it,” he said.

In order to move forward, Darius Crosby, chief correspondent for the Modesto Police Clergy Council, said the excuses have to stop. “People say, ‘Well, my people never owned slaves,’” he said. “No. Go back to the threshold of everything ugly and simply own it.”

Another area of concern for Williams is the disconnect between members of the older generation, who are more traditional, and that of the younger generation, who want change to happen in a more modern way. She believes the older generation doesn’t trust the younger generation enough to pass the baton. “It’s kind of hard to do that … when you’re not backed up by the older generation, just simply because … they’ve done things the same way over and over again,” she said.

But Williams said the younger generation wants to take the lessons learned by the older generation and transform them into modern solutions and opportunities. “Finding ways to get the younger generation to the table and keep them there is a start to mending that disconnect,” she said.

As the older generation ages, Williams said, young Blacks need to urgently get involved in the community so activism can continue. She believes their involvement in this year’s Celebrate Juneteenth Festival is what ignited the increased interest in the holiday.

Mi’Shaye Venerable, Turlock Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist, said she started taking notice of people’s increased interest in the holiday after the murder of George Floyd last year. “A lot of the things were just going on in the Black community and folks wanted to be there for the community,” she said.

She believes the tragic event also motivated young Black people to become involved in the movement. “Young people (are) ... creating their own actions and organizing themselves,” she said. “I’ve definitely been seeing a lot more of that.”

Williams said over 20 vendor booths, not including resources booths, have confirmed attendance at the event, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at MLK Jr. Park, 601 N. Martin Luther King Drive, Modesto. “These are things that we haven’t had in years because of the lack of interest,” she said. “It comes from … that disconnect of the elders.”

Police and community relationship needed

Baldwin and Crosby agreed that Modesto is far from perfect but has made strides to improve the relationship between police and the community through efforts like the formation of the clergy council and a weeks-long race and cultural relations coaching series. The coaching series provides an opportunity for police and the community to discuss race and culture.

Crosby said a healthy relationship between the police and all residents would result in conversations that are for the betterment of the community. If officers get to know the people in the neighborhoods they serve, he said, they’re more likely to resolve issues peacefully than to storm into homes or have standoffs.

Crosby, who took part in a law enforcement youth summit five years ago, recalls a teen asking former Modesto Police Chief Galen Carroll what it would take for people not to be brutalized by police and for officers not to be bad-mouthed. Crosby said Carroll replied that only when we see each other all like family will we be able to eradicate racism. “How can you be racist and prestigious towards your own family?” Crosby agreed.

However, Baldwin said if we choose to focus just on racism being the issue, we will miss the mark. “You can infuse racism in there but it’s police culture that we really want to take an honest and long look at,” he said.

Racism excludes the notion that Black officers can’t be racist against their own people, but Baldwin said it’s police culture that sets up officers to lack a sense of humanity for a group of people. He added that police need to operate from a space of empathy, connection and compassion. Without those components, he said law enforcement will continue to be brutal because they won’t feel a connection to the people they’ve vowed to serve and protect.

Saturday’s Celebrate Juneteenth Festival will include musical performances; a free-throw and three-point shooting competition for all ages, a recognition of Black graduates and a youth empowerment experience with games, activities, mini workshops and raffles. To learn more, call Deborah at 209-568-3643.