Coronavirus update, Oct. 6: Stanislaus reaches 1,289 deaths, 74,731 positive tests

Stanislaus County added five deaths to COVID-19 and 499 cases in an update Tuesday that covered four days.

A technical glitch had delayed the latest numbers from the county Health Services Agency.

A total of 1,289 residents have died of the virus since April 2020. Stanislaus has 74,731 cases, 882,641 negative test results and 71,858 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 161 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday, up two from Friday. Adults in intensive care rose by five to 46.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 9.9%, an increase of 1.1% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 12.6%.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 82.6% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.7% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Oct. 9:

Wednesday, Oct. 6, Modesto : Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Oct. 6, Turlock: Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N. Golden State Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Oct. 7, Modesto : Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Oct. 7, Newman: Orestimba High School, 707 Hardin Road, 3-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Oct. 8, Modesto : Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Oct. 8, Ceres : Central Valley High School Multipurpose Room, 4033 Central Ave., 3-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Oct. 9, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Oct. 9, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Oct. 9, Modesto: Family Day at the Park, Oregon Park, 1525 Oregon Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 51,250,507 vaccine doses as of Tuesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 12th in the country, with 129,708 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, West Virginia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.1% are female

46.9% male

10.8% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19% are 25 to 34

17% are 35 to 44

14.3% are 45 to 54

11.5% are 55 to 64

6.1% are 65 to 74

3.1% are 75 to 84

1.6% are 85 or older

Latinos are 49.9% of the positive cases, whites are 30.9%, Asians are 4.3%, Blacks are 2.4%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 28,361 positive cases

Turlock has 9,694

Ceres has 7,507

Riverbank has 3,441

Patterson has 3,238

Oakdale has 2,601

Newman has 1,509

Waterford has 1,030

Hughson has 861

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,859

District 5 has 3,321

District 2 has 3,028

District 1 has 1,864

District 4 has 617

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Tuesday evening, there were 4,746,601 confirmed cases in California and 69,449 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 43,943,065 U.S. cases and 705,069 deaths.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 4:40 AM.