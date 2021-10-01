Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Oct. 1: Stanislaus adds 11 deaths to finish with 141 for September

Eleven deaths reported on the last day of September brought Stanislaus County to 1,283 since the pandemic emerged.

The month brought 141 deaths, well short of the 212 in January, the worst month so far. The toll has risen as the delta variant of the virus continues to spread.

The county added 209 cases Thursday, for a total of 74,030 since the first one in March 2020, the county Health Services Agency said. Stanislaus also has 867,974 negative test results and 70,972 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 156 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Thursday, down one from the day before and the 300-plus in early September. Adults in intensive care remained at 48.

Coronavirus: Latest news

.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 81.8% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.1% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Oct. 2:

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 50,639,664 vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 12th in the country, with 128,162 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, West Virginia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Thursday evening, there were 4,711,012 confirmed cases in California and 68,980 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 43,452,254 U.S. cases and 697,695 deaths.

