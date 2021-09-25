Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Stanislaus adds 6 deaths. Vaccine schedule posted for week

Stanislaus County has lost 1,256 residents to COVID-19 with the six deaths reported Friday.

September has brought 114 of them, amid the delta variant of the virus, but is well short of the 212 in January, the worst month.

The 214 positive tests Friday raised the total to 73,052, the county Health Services Agency said. Stanislaus also has 851,141 negative test results and 69,702 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 198 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, unchanged from Thursday. That’s down from 289 on Sept. 10. Friday’s total included 60 adults in intensive care.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 9%, an increase of 0.6% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 12.6%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 80.8% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 55.3% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Oct. 2:

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 50,180,738 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 12th in the country, with 127,001 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, West Virginia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Friday evening, there were 4,669,109 confirmed cases in California and 68,380 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 42,844,322 U.S. cases and 686,934 deaths.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 5:00 AM.

