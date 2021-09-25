Coronavirus update, Stanislaus adds 6 deaths. Vaccine schedule posted for week

Stanislaus County has lost 1,256 residents to COVID-19 with the six deaths reported Friday.

September has brought 114 of them, amid the delta variant of the virus, but is well short of the 212 in January, the worst month.

The 214 positive tests Friday raised the total to 73,052, the county Health Services Agency said. Stanislaus also has 851,141 negative test results and 69,702 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 198 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Friday, unchanged from Thursday. That’s down from 289 on Sept. 10. Friday’s total included 60 adults in intensive care.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 9%, an increase of 0.6% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 12.6%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 80.8% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 55.3% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Oct. 2:

Saturday, Sept. 25, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 25 , Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Sept. 25, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Monday, Sept. 27, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Monday, Sept. 27, Hughson: Hughson High School, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave., 3-6 p.m, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Sept. 28, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Sept. 28, Modesto: McDonald’s, 1800 Prescott Road, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Sept. 28, Riverbank: Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St., 1-6 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Sept. 29, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Sept. 29, Turlock: Assyrian American Civic Club, 2618 N. Golden State Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Sept. 29, Modesto: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave., 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 30, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Sept. 30, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Oct. 1, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Oct. 1, Modesto: Life Connection Church, 1520 Rose Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Oct. 2, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Oct. 2, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 50,180,738 vaccine doses as of Friday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 12th in the country, with 127,001 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, West Virginia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.1% are female

46.9% male

10.7% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19% are 25 to 34

17% are 35 to 44

14.3% are 45 to 54

11.5% are 55 to 64

6.1% are 65 to 74

3.2% are 75 to 84

1.6% are 85 or older

Latinos are 49.9% of the positive cases, whites are 30.7%, Asians are 4.3%, Blacks are 2.4%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 27,667 positive cases

Turlock has 9,521

Ceres has 7,325

Riverbank has 3,375

Patterson has 3,200

Oakdale has 2,558

Newman has 1,473

Waterford has 1,006

Hughson has 836

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,790

District 5 has 3,241

District 2 has 2,965

District 1 has 1,815

District 4 has 605

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Friday evening, there were 4,669,109 confirmed cases in California and 68,380 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 42,844,322 U.S. cases and 686,934 deaths.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 5:00 AM.