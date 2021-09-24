Foreigner show at Modesto’s Fruit Yard tonight canceled by COVID-19 outbreak

Foreigner has canceled its scheduled Sept. 24 concert at Modesto’s Modesto’s Fruit Yard Amphitheater because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Classic rock group Foreigner has abruptly canceled its Friday show at Modesto’s Fruit Yard Amphitheater because of an outbreak of COVID-19 in its touring party.

The band — known for hits like “I Want to Know What Love Is,” Hot Blooded” and “Cold As Ice” — was scheduled to play Friday evening with opening act and fellow classic rockers Great White. But a post on promoter Richter Entertainment Group’s Facebook page late Friday morning announced the cancellation instead.

The post includes a statement from Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen who said, “We were very diligent with a tight backstage bubble and were testing the entire entourage every three days. It is mystifying how this virus has crept into our camp and all we can say is we are so sorry and we can’t wait to be able to safely tour again.”

Besides its Modesto show, the group has canceled its upcoming shows in Reno, Saratoga, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara which run through Oct. 2. The band’s next show after those dates isn’t scheduled until Oct. 11 in Detroit.

Band Manager Phil Carson added in the announcement that, ”Last night, we had a positive test and we have taken this step in order to protect the rest of us, venue staff, and our audiences. The band is beyond devastated. They were especially looking forward to playing the orchestral show at the Greek Theater (in Los Angeles) in what is the hometown for most of them.”

The post said further announcement on replacement dates and ticketing would be released shortly. The Fruit Yard posted the cancellation information on its amphitheater page. Representatives for The Fruit Yard said they are working on rescheduling the date and any information on that or refunds would would be posted on its social media pages when available.

The outdoor concert venue on the eastern outskirts of Modesto had restarted concerts after a year of pandemic shutdowns in August. Country acts Little Big Town and Cole Swindell and classic pop stars Rick Springfield and Richard Marx have played the venue since.

The next scheduled show for amphitheater is country singer Dustin Lynch Oct. 22. He had been scheduled to play the venue in 2020 before the pandemic shut down most live entertainment across the region and country.

The amphitheater opened in August 2018 on the rural grounds of the popular, long-running Fruit Yard restaurant and market. The rural venue has capacity for some 3,500 people, including 1,500 floor seats and room for another 2,000 on its outer grass berm.