Coronavirus update, Sept. 24: Stanislaus reports 7 deaths, big drop in hospital cases

Stanislaus County reported seven more deaths to COVID-19 on Thursday but also saw a large drop in its hospital caseload.

A total of 1,250 residents have died since April 2020, the county Health Services Agency said.

September has had 108 deaths so far, well below the pace that would equal the 212 in January, the worst month.

The county had 118 new positive tests Thursday, for a total of 72,838. Stanislaus also has 847,993 negative test results and 69,442 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 198 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Thursday, compared with 223 the day before and 289 on Sept. 10. Thursday’s total included 60 adults in intensive care, down one.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 80.6% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 55.1% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Sept. 25:

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 50,100,113 vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 12th in the country, with 126,796 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, West Virginia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Thursday evening, there were 4,659,062 confirmed cases in California and 68,239 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 42,667,380 U.S. cases and 684,286 deaths.

