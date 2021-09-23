Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Sept. 23: Stanislaus reports eight deaths, 127 positive tests

Stanislaus County added eight deaths to COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,243 residents since April 2020.

September has had 101 deaths so far, amid a summer surge prompted by the delta variant of the virus. The worst month so far was January, with 212 deaths.

The county Health Services Agency reported 127 new positive tests Wednesday, for a total of 72,720. The county also has 845,218 negative test results and 69,322 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Hospital cases: The county’s five hospitals had 223 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 240 the day before. The total included 66 adults in intensive care, down one.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Vaccines: As of Wednesday, 78.4% of eligible county residents (those 12 and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 53% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Sept. 25:

Best of The Bee newsletter

Sign up for your weekly positive recharge: Read all about the good news in Modesto.

SIGN UP

For more clinic information, click here.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

California has administered 49,932,474 vaccine doses as of Wednesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 126,372 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, West Virginia 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

Geographically (as of Tuesday):

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties as of Wednesday:

As of Wednesday evening, there were 4,651,497 confirmed cases in California and 68,087 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 42,534,384 U.S. cases and 681,067 deaths.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers agriculture, transportation and general assignment news. He has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000 and previously worked at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service