Coronavirus update, Aug. 21: Stanislaus hospital cases spike again. Deaths at 1,117

Stanislaus County resumed its upward trend in hospital cases of COVID-19, the Health Services Agency said Friday.

The count stood at 233 at the five hospitals, versus 211 on Thursday, which had been the first decline in a few weeks. The number got into the 30s in mid-July and surpassed 300 during the worst of last winter’s surge.

Friday’s count included 52 adults in intensive care, down from 54 the previous day.

The county reported one death to the virus Friday, for a total of 1,117 since the first in April 2020.

Positive tests rose by 284, bringing the total to 63,719. Stanislaus also has 741,819 negative test results and 60,156 people who are presumed recovered.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate remained at 13.6%, the same from the previous day. It was an 0.4% increase from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 7%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 71.5% of all eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 46.3% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday evening, the county had not posted its vaccine clinic schedule for the week starting Monday, Aug. 23. These will happen on the weekend (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Saturday, Aug. 21, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 21, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 46,934,449 vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 118,785 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.2% are female

46.8% male

9.2% are 14 years or younger

16.6% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.6% are 45 to 54

11.7% are 55 to 64

6.3% are 65 to 74

3.3% are 75 to 84

1.7% are 85 or older

Latinos are 50.8% of the positive cases, whites are 29.3%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.3%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically (not updated this month):

Modesto has 22,171 positive cases

Turlock has 7,788

Ceres has 6,000

Patterson has 2,732

Riverbank has 2,721

Oakdale has 2,030

Newman has 1,260

Waterford has 727

Hughson has 632

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,088

District 5 has 2,709

District 2 has 2,413

District 1 has 1,427

District 4 has 475

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 1,491 COVID-19-related deaths among 82,047 cases.





Merced County has 499 deaths among 35,485 cases.





Tuolumne County has 82 deaths among 5,303 cases.

Mariposa County has 10 deaths among 700 cases.

As of Friday evening, there were 4,188,640 confirmed cases in California and 64,920 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 37,610,223 U.S. cases and 627,833 deaths.