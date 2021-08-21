Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Aug. 21: Stanislaus hospital cases spike again. Deaths at 1,117

Stanislaus County resumed its upward trend in hospital cases of COVID-19, the Health Services Agency said Friday.

The count stood at 233 at the five hospitals, versus 211 on Thursday, which had been the first decline in a few weeks. The number got into the 30s in mid-July and surpassed 300 during the worst of last winter’s surge.

Friday’s count included 52 adults in intensive care, down from 54 the previous day.

The county reported one death to the virus Friday, for a total of 1,117 since the first in April 2020.

Positive tests rose by 284, bringing the total to 63,719. Stanislaus also has 741,819 negative test results and 60,156 people who are presumed recovered.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Friday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate remained at 13.6%, the same from the previous day. It was an 0.4% increase from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 7%.

Vaccines: As of Friday, 71.5% of all eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 46.3% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday evening, the county had not posted its vaccine clinic schedule for the week starting Monday, Aug. 23. These will happen on the weekend (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 46,934,449 vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 118,785 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

Geographically (not updated this month):

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Friday evening, there were 4,188,640 confirmed cases in California and 64,920 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 37,610,223 U.S. cases and 627,833 deaths.

