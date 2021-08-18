Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Aug. 18: Stanislaus adds 363 cases. Hospital patients increase

Stanislaus County added 363 cases of COVID-19 as the summer surge continued Tuesday.

The death toll rose by one to 1,109 residents since April 2020, the Health Services Agency reported.

A total of 62,883 people have tested positive for the virus. Stanislaus also has 734,350 negative test results and 59,469 people who are presumed recovered.

The county’s five hospitals had 215 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday, up four from a day earlier. The count had been in the 30s just a month ago. It surpassed 300 at the peak of last winter’s surge. There were 45 patients in adult intensive care beds Tuesday, up one.

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate fell to 12.9%, up from 12.6% from Monday and an increase of 0.9% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 5.9%.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 70.7% of all eligible county residents (those 12 years old and older) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 45.9% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Aug. 21 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 46,635,211 vaccine doses as of Tuesday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 118,027 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

Geographically (not updated this month):

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Wednesday morning, there were 4,168,848 confirmed cases in California and 64,744 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 37,020,723 U.S. cases and 623,329 deaths.

