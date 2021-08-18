Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus

COVID vaccine provided at Beyer High, as delta variant catches fire in Stanislaus County

Sutter Health registered nurse Jazmin Mendez prepares the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during an appointment only clinic for its members in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Sutter Health registered nurse Jazmin Mendez prepares the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during an appointment only clinic for its members in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

A leading medical group will provide COVID-19 vaccines at a free public clinic Friday at Beyer High School in Modesto.

Sutter Gould Medical Foundation is teamed with Modesto City Schools to offer the two-step Pfizer vaccine and one-shot Johnson & Johnson.

Stanislaus County is undergoing a surge of new cases and hospitalizations driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus. Tuesday, the county Health Services Agency reported 363 new cases and 215 COVID patients hospitalized in the county’s five hospitals, including 44 in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 respiratory illness has resulted in 1,109 deaths in Stanislaus County and 64,201 deaths statewide.

Medical staff and county officials have said the vast majority of COVID patients in hospitals are not vaccinated. Sutter Gould decided to further assist the effort to make the vaccine accessible to those who haven’t received the shots yet.

No appointments are necessary for Friday’s vaccine clinic. People can simply walk up.

Friday’s clinic will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Beyer High cafeteria, 1717 Sylvan Road.

Krista Noonan, a spokesperson for Modesto City Schools, said the clinic is for anyone interested in receiving the vaccine. The vaccine supply may be limited; the clinic may end early if the supply runs out, Noonan said.

The Pfizer vaccine is for people age 12 or older. The second doses will be administered at Beyer High on Sept. 10 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those who are 12 to 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or bring a signed consent form.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is for adults age 18 years or older. It only requires a single shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 350 million doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the United States since mid-December.

Clinical trials showed the Pfizer vaccine was 95 percent effective in preventing serious illness or death from COVID-19. According to the FDA, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 86 percent effective in guarding against severe illness.

