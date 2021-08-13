Coronavirus
Coronavirus update, Aug. 13: Stanislaus adds three deaths. Hospital cases rise again
Stanislaus County reported three deaths to COVID-19 on Thursday and yet another rise in hospital cases.
A total of 1,105 residents have died since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.
Positive tests stood at 61,483 with the 255 added Thursday. Stanislaus also has 724,542 negative test results and 58,668 people who are presumed recovered.
The county’s five hospitals had 182 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 176 on Wednesday. The count was in the 30s a month ago and exceeded 300 during the worst of the winter surge. Thursday’s figure included 38 adults in intensive care, up two from the day before.
Other details:
Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate increased to 12.2%, up from 12.1% from the day before and an increase of 1% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 4.2%.
Vaccines: As of Thursday, 56.8% of all county residents had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 36.9% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county vaccine clinic schedule through Aug. 15 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):
Friday, Aug. 13, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Saturday, Aug. 14, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Saturday, Aug. 14, Salida: Salida Elementary School, 4519 Finney Road, 9-11 a.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Saturday, Aug. 14, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Sunday, Aug. 15, Modesto: Holy Family Catholic Church, 4212 Dale Road, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
Sunday, Aug. 15, Newman: St. Joachim Catholic Church, 1121 Main St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)
For more clinic information, click here.
California has administered 46,165,206 vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 116,838 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.
It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.
Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:
- 53.3% are female
- 46.7% male
- 9% are 14 years or younger
- 16.6% are ages 15 to 24
- 19.4% are 25 to 34
- 17.1% are 35 to 44
- 14.7% are 45 to 54
- 11.8% are 55 to 64
- 6.4% are 65 to 74
- 3.3% are 75 to 84
- 1.8% are 85 or older
- Latinos are 50.9% of the positive cases, whites are 29.2%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.2%, and the rest are other groups.
Geographically (not updated this week):
- Modesto has 22,171 positive cases
- Turlock has 7,788
- Ceres has 6,000
- Patterson has 2,732
- Riverbank has 2,721
- Oakdale has 2,030
- Newman has 1,260
- Waterford has 727
- Hughson has 632
- Supervisorial District 3 has 3,088
- District 5 has 2,709
- District 2 has 2,413
- District 1 has 1,427
- District 4 has 475
Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:
- San Joaquin County has 1,491 COVID-19-related deaths among 79,681 cases.
- Merced County has 488 deaths among 33,761 cases.
- Tuolumne County has 74 deaths among 5,017 cases.
- Mariposa County has seven deaths among 626 cases.
As of Friday morning, there were 4,097,958 confirmed cases in California and 64,529 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 36,306,963 U.S. cases and 619,093 deaths.
