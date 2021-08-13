Modesto Bee Logo
Coronavirus update, Aug. 13: Stanislaus adds three deaths. Hospital cases rise again

Stanislaus County reported three deaths to COVID-19 on Thursday and yet another rise in hospital cases.

A total of 1,105 residents have died since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

Positive tests stood at 61,483 with the 255 added Thursday. Stanislaus also has 724,542 negative test results and 58,668 people who are presumed recovered.

The county’s five hospitals had 182 patients with confirmed COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 176 on Wednesday. The count was in the 30s a month ago and exceeded 300 during the worst of the winter surge. Thursday’s figure included 38 adults in intensive care, up two from the day before.

Other details:

Coronavirus: Latest news

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Thursday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate increased to 12.2%, up from 12.1% from the day before and an increase of 1% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 4.2%.

Vaccines: As of Thursday, 56.8% of all county residents had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 36.9% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Aug. 15 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 46,165,206 vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 116,838 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

Geographically (not updated this week):

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Friday morning, there were 4,097,958 confirmed cases in California and 64,529 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 36,306,963 U.S. cases and 619,093 deaths.

