Coronavirus update, April 28: Stanislaus hospital cases rise again; still in red tier

Hospital cases of COVID-19 jumped to 118 in Stanislaus County on Tuesday, one of the highest counts in recent months.

The five hospitals had topped triple digits for the first time since March 12 with the 102 reported Monday. The figures remain well below the 300-plus in early January.

The hospitals also reported five staffed intensive care beds available to adults, down from nine Monday.

One more resident has died from the virus, for a total of 1,040 since April 2020, the Health Services Agency said.

The county reported 57 positive tests Tuesday, for a total of 54,569. Stanislaus also has 565,619 negative test results and 53,039 people who are presumed recovered.

The county got word Tuesday that it would remain in the red tier of the state’s pandemic response plan for a fifth straight week. It is the third most restrictive of the four tiers for business and other activities.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positivity rate was 6.33%, up from 3.04% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 2.99%, up from 2.76%. The 14-day rate was 3.05%, up from 3.01%.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 259,580 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since April 16. This includes 115,369 doses to health care providers and 144,211 to public health.

The public vaccination clinic schedule for this week:

Wednesday, April 28, Modesto: 3 to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged)

Wednesday, April 28, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Wednesday, April 28, Patterson: Noon to 7 p.m. or until supply runs out; Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.; first dose of Moderna (appointment urged)

Thursday, April 29, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Friday, April 30, Oakdale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until supply runs out, Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St.; second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Friday, April 30, Patterson: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out; Hammon Senior Center, 1033 W. Las Palmas Ave.; first dose of Moderna (appointment urged); second dose of Moderna (no appointment needed)

Friday, April 30, Turlock: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

Saturday, May 1, Modesto: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supply runs out, Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.; first dose of Pfizer (appointment urged); second dose of Pfizer (no appointment needed)

California has administered 29,372,925 vaccines as of Tuesday, up from 29,151,065 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 18th in the country, having administered 74,339 doses per 100,000 residents. Connecticut ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.5% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.

Geographically:

Modesto has 20,503 positive cases

Turlock has 7,377

Ceres has 5,525

Patterson has 2,583

Riverbank has 2,538

Oakdale has 1,840

Newman has 1,191

Waterford has 648

Hughson has 590

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,865

District 5 has 2,565

District 2 has 2,277

District 1 has 1,305

District 4 has 443

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Tuesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,346 COVID-19-related deaths among 72,281 cases.





Merced County has 454 deaths among 31,489 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,101 cases and 65 deaths.

Mariposa County has 441 cases and seven deaths.

As of Monday evening, there were 3,736,745 confirmed cases in California and 61,526 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 32,176,908 U.S. cases and 573,383 deaths.

As Stanislaus County keeps making progress with coronavirus vaccinations and tamping down cases, its top health officer said Tuesday she doesn’t see how California and its counties will avoid a new surge of COVID-19 illness.

Citing equity and health concerns, the Modesto City Schools district is turning down seniors’ bid to have outdoor proms to conclude a school year that likely will be remembered most for COVID-19.

One of Modesto’s longest brewing — in more ways than one — restaurants is finally about to debut. After almost three years of planning and building, The Brass Tap is ready to serve up the suds and more in northwest Modesto.

A Modesto City Schools district administrator told the Board of Education that the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting school closures and distance learning have meant “higher than usual D and F rates.”

As the turnout declines at stationary vaccine clinics, Stanislaus County plans to phase out the large clinics in Modesto, Turlock and other cities and take a more targeted approach with vaccination efforts.

California State University and the University of California announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be required of anyone on campus as soon as the shots are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Altamont Corridor Express will soon restore one of the trains suspended by COVID-19 a year ago. The commuter service between Stockton and San Jose will have three weekday round trips starting May 3.

In Stanislaus County, nearly all K through 12 students are able to attend some in-person school. After a year of remote learning and physical distancing from friends, the kids are excited to be with classmates. Now kids and parents are asking, “Can they have play dates or hang out with friends?”

Modesto officials will discuss Wednesday how to spend the $47.3 million the city expects to receive under the $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan, the federal government’s latest pandemic relief effort.

After a year away, fans will be able to return to John Thurman Field next month to enjoy cotton candy, hot dogs, and baseball.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced a new effort to feed millions of children over the summer in an effort to address hunger and food insecurity.

As millions of Americans receive COVID-19 shots every day, federal health officials acknowledge that fully vaccinated people can safely — and slowly — crawl back to pre-pandemic normalcy.

A young child in Minnesota has died from the coronavirus as officials continued to urge caution in the pandemic. The child, a first grade student in Marshall, a city in southwest Minnesota, died on Sunday.