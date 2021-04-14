Coronavirus update, April 14: Stanislaus adds 2 deaths, 74 cases, and stays in red

Stanislaus County reported two deaths to COVID-19 and 74 new cases Tuesday, while also remaining in its state tier for virus control.

A total of 1,020 residents have died since last April, the Health Services Agency said. Stanislaus has 53,650 positive tests, 536,773 negative test results and 52,159 people who are presumed recovered.

On the state dashboard Tuesday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the positive rate was 3.97%, up from 3.94% a day earlier. The rolling seven-day rate was 3.92%, up from 3.7%. The 14-day rate was unchanged at 4.26%.

According to the Los Angeles Times tracker, the county has the eighth highest rate of infection in the last seven days among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of deaths over the last week ranks eighth.

Stanislaus stayed in the red tier with Tuesday’s weekly reassessment by the state of each county’s status. It is the third most restrictive in the four-tier plan for business and other activities.

Other details:

Hospital cases: There were 78 patients with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county’s five hospitals Tuesday, up from 71 the day before. Six staffed intensive care beds were available to adults, down from nine.

Vaccines: As of Tuesday, 176,870 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged since March 26. This includes 85,429 doses to health care providers and 91,441 to public health.

Here is this week’s county vaccination schedule.

Wednesday, April 14: Valley Mountain Regional Center, 1820 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto; drive-thru clinic for 1st dose Pfizer; appointment needed; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)

Wednesday, April 14: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Wednesday, April 14: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., (or until supplies run out)

Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., (or until supplies run out)

Thursday, April 15: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St., Modesto; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

Thursday, April 15: Waterford Community Center, 540 C St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (or until supply runs out); 2nd dose Moderna (no appointment needed)

Thursday, April 15: Valley Mountain Regional Center, 1820 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto; drive-thru clinic for 1st dose Pfizer; appointment needed; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supply runs out)





Friday, April 16: Gladys L. Lemmons Senior Community Center, 450 East A St., Oakdale; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose (no appointment necessary), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., (or until supplies run out)





Friday, April 16: Hammon Senior Center, 1033 West Las Palmas Ave., Patterson; 1st dose, Moderna (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd dose (no appointment necessary) (or until supplies run out)

Saturday, April 16: Stanislaus State University, 1 University Circle, Turlock; 1st dose, Pfizer (please make appointment but walk-ins available while supplies last); 2nd dose Pfizer (no appointment necessary) 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (or until supplies run out)

California has administered 23,227,199 vaccines through Tuesday, up from 23,031,055 on Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 27th in the country, having administered 58,785 doses per 100,000 residents. New Hampshire ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Tuesday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.4% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.2% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12.1% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 20,085 positive cases

Turlock has 7,245

Ceres has 5,426

Patterson has 2,561

Riverbank has 2,491

Oakdale has 1,807

Newman has 1,185

Waterford has 642

Hughson has 586

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,827

District 5 has 2,549

District 2 has 2,247

District 1 has 1,280

District 4 has 427

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Tuesday:

San Joaquin County has 1,334 COVID-19-related deaths among 71,178 cases.





Merced County has 449 deaths among 31,105 cases.





Tuolumne County has 4,058 cases and 64 deaths.





Mariposa County has 417 cases and seven deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 3,706,629 confirmed cases in California and 60,547 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 31,346,923 U.S. cases and 563,449 deaths.

County pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Stanislaus County health officials have suspended use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its coronavirus vaccination clinics after federal agencies raised concerns about adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Stanislaus stays in red tier for now

Stanislaus County remained securely in the red tier of the state’s coronavirus reopening strategy Tuesday. The county has spent three weeks in the tier category for counties with “substantial” spread of COVID-19 illness.

County fair slims down for pandemic

The board of the Stanislaus County Fair voted Monday evening to go on with a pandemic version of the annual July event. The fair will take place over four weekends, rather than the usual 10-day run in mid-July.

Merced remains only county in purple tier

Despite many Merced County restaurants opening to indoor dining in recent weeks or longer, Josie’s Mexican American Grill in Atwater has continued to only offer outside dining and takeout while the county has been in purple tier.

COVID-19 hit women in Stanislaus harder

Gaby Martinez had been working for the Stanislaus Public Library for years, and she loved her job in the youth services division. But when the COVID-19 pandemic brought life to a grinding halt last spring, the library shut down.

Editorial: One idea for local stimulus spending

Spending hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 stimulus money is a task to be undertaken with some joy, much gratitude and a significant measure of thoughtful wisdom.

How did pandemic affect seasonal flu?

No deaths from influenza have been reported in Stanislaus County through March 21, according to county public health surveillance.

Schools make plans for federal money





The well-being and mental health of students and employees are top-of-mind for at least some Stanislaus County education leaders as they look at ways to spend federal COVID-19 pandemic recovery money.

Modesto extends RAD Card, with a catch





The Modesto City Council approved allocating $650,000 in matching funds for the RAD Card program, which doubles consumers’ spending power and has helped restaurants and other small, locally owned businesses survive the economic havoc caused by the pandemic.

Biz Beat: What’s up with indoor recreation?





With Stanislaus County restaurants and movie theaters reopening inside service you might wonder when some of your other favorite indoor recreational activities will be coming back.

Around the state, nation and world

California lifted its limits on indoor worship services in the face of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that struck down the coronavirus public health mandates.

The COVID-19 pandemic was even deadlier for working-age Latino immigrants than previously known, according to a recent University of Southern California study.