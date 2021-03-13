How a new grant will help Stanislaus businesses with COVID, future economic crises

Emporium Antiques in downtown in Oakdale, Calif., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

The Save Stanislaus COVID Intervention Program received a grant of over $150,000 to help small businesses across the county that have been harmed by the pandemic.

The program, which is federally funded and will be operated in conjunction with Opportunity Stanislaus, seeks to help small businesses stay open through the pandemic and plan for “long-term resilience,” according to a news release.

The $158,293 grant is estimated to support 800 jobs across the county and “leverage $40.5 million in private investments,” according to the news release.

Opportunity Stanislaus will enter into a contract with Strategic Solutions, a business management consulting firm, and survey local companies to determine how they’ve been affected by the pandemic. In addition to directing them toward community resources, the grant program will also help create a long-term strategy to ensure that Stanislaus County can better respond to future crises “of high magnitude.”

Staff members from Opportunity Stanislaus will begin meeting with businesses regarding the new grant in the coming days and weeks. Those interested in participating should contact April Potter at Opportunity Stanislaus.

CEO David White said in the news release that he is excited about the grant and the opportunities it provides businesses. His organization has been working to support local businesses throughout the pandemic, helping with grant applications and tips for pivoting sales strategies under the new restrictions.

“We have worked since mid-March last year to help businesses recover from the challenges presented by COVID-19,” White said in the news release. “We started websites with resources for both businesses and the general public; created informational commercials and online training programs and devoted significant staff time to provide relief and we see this as a way to continue provision of relief.”

The grant seeks to provide both short-term assistance to businesses and long-term regional help, ultimately providing the county with “a road map to achieve long-term prosperity and growth by building resiliency to withstand economic disruptions, which will help diversify and strengthen the regional economy,” according to grant information from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the federal agency administering the funds.

U.S. Rep Josh Harder (D-Turlock), wrote a letter in support of Opportunity Stanislaus’ grant application, said in a news release that the county’s small businesses have taken “hit after hit” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our small businesses have taken hit after hit during this pandemic. We have to do everything we can to help them stay open and protect their jobs as we work on vaccinating the Valley and reopening our economy,” he said. “I know how hard it is to run a small business, and I’m going to find every resource I can to make sure our Valley can rebuild our local economy and come out of this disaster stronger than ever. This funding should help us through these final tough months.”

This story was produced with financial support from the Stanislaus Community Foundation, along with the GroundTruth Project’s Report for America initiative. The Modesto Bee maintains full editorial control of this work.

