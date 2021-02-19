Coronavirus update, Feb. 19: Stanislaus has just 84 new cases. Deaths reach 916

Stanislaus County added just 84 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and stands at 49,350 since the first one last March.

The county Health Services Agency announced six more deaths, for a total of 916.

The 84 new positive tests were among the lowest daily totals in recent months. Stanislaus also has 431,830 negative test results and 46,992 people who are presumed recovered.

The single-day positive rate was 11.87%, up from the previous day’s8.61%, according to state data. The seven-day rolling rate was 8.47%, up from 7.93%. The 14-day rate was 9.09%, down from 9.61%.

According to the Los Angeles Times COVID-19 tracker, Stanislaus County has the eighth-highest rate of infection per 100,000 residents in the last week among the state’s 58 counties. Its rate of death if 15th highest. Since the pandemic’s start, its infection rate is 15th highest and death rate fourth highest.

The county’s five hospitals reported 152 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, down from 158 on Wednesday. The count has stayed under 200 for 13 straight days and was over 300 in early January. The number of staffed adult ICU beds was at 13, up from seven.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 25 to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

Here is the Stanislaus County vaccination schedule for the remainder of the week:

Modesto: Second dose Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza.

Oakdale: First dose Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Community Center

As of Thursday, 55,550 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, unchanged for several days. This includes 26,625 doses to health care providers and 28,925 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 6,496,140 vaccines as of Thursday, up from 6,323,011 on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 30th in the country, having administered 16,441 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.6% are female

46.4% male

8.2% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.2% are 35 to 44

14.8% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 18,164 positive cases

Turlock has 6,666

Ceres has 5,062

Patterson has 2,398

Riverbank has 2,287

Oakdale has 1,583

Newman has 1,112

Waterford has 590

Hughson has 540

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,551

District 5 has 2,356

District 2 has 2,069

District 1 has 1,153

District 4 has 365

San Joaquin County has 1,021 COVID-19-related deaths among 65,705 cases.





Merced County has 384 deaths among 28,385 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,866 cases and 56 deaths.





Mariposa County has 389 cases and seven deaths.

As of Friday morning, there were 3,512,088 confirmed cases in California and 48,259 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 27,896,700 U.S. cases and 493,119 deaths.

What you need to know about vaccines, COVID-19

The Modesto Bee’s ChrisAnna Mink, our children’s health reporter who also is a doctor in Southern California, was the guest on a podcast hosted by Jeffrey Lewis, CEO of the Turlock-based Legacy Health Endowment. Mink shared great updated information on all things COVID-19. If you have a few minutes, it’s worth a listen. Click here.

Harder hears Waterford school concerns

Approaching one year since schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Waterford educators and parents got a chance to share with their congressman this week these and other experiences, concerns and successes.

Back to school in March sounds good if done right

Remaining weeks in the spring semester using the hybrid learning model — two days in school, three learning from home — should be viewed as a trial transition period for the fall for Stanislaus County.

Club football league gets warning

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section schools involved in the CAPS club football league could face serious consequences, including fines and dismissal, according to a letter sent by section commissioner Michael Garrison.

Girl Scout cookies have landed. How they’ll be sold this year

Girl Scout cookie season could not escape the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the biggest impact was that cookie booths shut down a week earlier than scheduled. But for this year, Girl Scouts of the USA has adapted its sales methods to keep girls and their families and customers safe while still serving up their iconic snacks.

How you might be eligible for more stimulus money

Did your income drop in 2020? Have a baby? You could be eligible for more economic stimulus money from Washington – quickly.

Stanislaus County middle, high schools aim for March reopening

A meeting of superintendents for school districts across Stanislaus County on Friday included a discussion of a timeline to reopen middle and high schools by the middle of March.

How to get help for your small business in Stanislaus County

As business struggle to stay afloat, local groups like the Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center and Stanislaus County Workforce Development are helping guide small business owners through the variety of federal and state programs available at no cost.

Hilmar High pioneers full reopening





Students at Hilmar High, the rare California secondary school that has opened to its full student population, said it’s good to be on campus even though every minute is a reminder that we’re still very much in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biz Beat: More restaurants fall to pandemic

In Modesto and Stanislaus County, more restaurants can be added to the sad list of those claimed by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Sutter Gould ramps up vaccines in Modesto

Coronavirus vaccinations were on a roll at a Sutter Gould Medical Foundation hub in Modesto. Maria Marcelino, 70, had an appointment and got right in.

From around the state, nation and world





The nation’s winter storms have delayed vaccine shipments to Northern California, forcing some health care entities to cut back on shot-giving just as many were ramping up, officials said Thursday afternoon.

Aiming to break a stalemate that has kept many California schools closed this year, leading Democrats in the Legislature on Thursday unveiled their own plan to start in-class instruction by mid-April.\

For the last five weeks, coronavirus cases have been steadily declining in the U.S. following peaks likely spurred by holiday gatherings. Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination rates have been picking up pace. The big unknown: Are the two trends connected?