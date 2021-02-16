Coronavirus

Here are times and locations for COVID vaccine clinics in Stanislaus County this week

The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency will hold coronavirus vaccination clinics through Friday. The clinics do not make appointments. County residents, or people who work in the county, are vaccinated first-come, first-served.

Vaccinations are available for health care workers and others in Phase 1A and also for people age 65 or older. Bring proof of residency or employment within the county.

Here is the Stanislaus County vaccination schedule for the week of Feb. 14:

Those needing a second dose are to return to the location where they received the first dose.

The county also distributed 600 first doses to local pharmacies for this week. The drug stores administer the shots by appointment: Familia Farmacia in Modesto, 209-566-9956; Gill Pharmacy in Waterford, 209-874-8185; River Oak Pharmacy in Oakdale 209-847-2226; and Rogers Drug Store in Modesto 209-522-5229.

Information about Stanislaus County’s COVID-19 vaccination effort is available at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

