Coronavirus update, Feb. 16: Hospitalizations drop to 150 in Stanislaus County

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Stanislaus County continued to drop Monday, with only 150 cases confirmed. That is less than half as many reported in the first weeks of this year.

For the second day in a row, no deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Stanislaus County on Monday, and there more intensive care beds available than the day before.

A total of 899 people in Stanislaus County have died of COVID-19. The county Health Services Agency on Monday reported 148 positive tests, for a total of 48,990 Stanislaus also has 426,904 negative test results and 46,279 people who are presumed recovered.

The single-day positive rate was 5.13%, down from the previous day’s 6.47%, according to state data. The seven-day rolling rate was 8.15%, down from 8.4%. The 14-day rate was 9.5%, down from 10.02%.

The county’s five hospitals reported 150 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, down from 161 on Sunday. The count has stayed under 200 for a week. The number of staffed adult ICU beds was at 7, up from 4.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 25 to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

Here is the Stanislaus County vaccination schedule for the week of Feb. 14:

Modesto: Second doses only Monday and Friday, first and second doses Thursday. Both clinics are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Modesto Centre Plaza.





Turlock: First and second doses Wednesday, second doses only Thursday. Both clinics are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Geer Road entrance to Stanislaus State University.





Oakdale: First dose only Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Community Center

Patterson has no clinics scheduled.

As of Monday, 55,550 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 26,625 doses to health care providers and 28,925 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 5,820,388 vaccines as of Sunday, up from 5,562,553 on Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 33rd in the country, having administered 14,731 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Friday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.1% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 17,842 positive cases

Turlock has 6,548

Ceres has 5,004

Patterson has 2,364

Riverbank has 2,234

Oakdale has 1,533

Newman has 1,095

Waterford has 569

Hughson has 530

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,507

District 5 has 2,317

District 2 has 2,039

District 1 has 1,140

District 4 has 359

San Joaquin County has 992 COVID-19-related deaths among 64,969 cases.





Merced County has 375 deaths among 27,701 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,800 cases and 52 deaths.





Mariposa County has 386 cases and five deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 3,485,841 confirmed cases in California and 47,057 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 27,641,151 U.S. cases and 485,337 deaths.

Girl Scout cookies have landed. How they’ll be sold this year

Girl Scout cookie season could not escape the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the biggest impact was that cookie booths shut down a week earlier than scheduled. But for this year, Girl Scouts of the USA has adapted its sales methods to keep girls and their families and customers safe while still serving up their iconic snacks.

How you might be eligible for more stimulus money

Did your income drop in 2020? Have a baby? You could be eligible for more economic stimulus money from Washington – quickly.

Stanislaus County middle, high schools aim for March reopening

A meeting of superintendents for school districts across Stanislaus County on Friday included a discussion of a timeline to reopen middle and high schools by the middle of March.

“March 15 is clearly a target, and I’m hopeful and really encouraged with cases going down so quickly,” said Sara Noguchi, superintendent of Modesto City School District, after participating in the meeting.

How to get help for your small business in Stanislaus County

As business struggle to stay afloat, local groups like the Valley Sierra Small Business Development Center and Stanislaus County Workforce Development are helping guide small business owners through the variety of federal and state programs available at no cost.

Vaccines are coming for school, ag workers

Teachers, other school employees and food and agricultural workers in Stanislaus County will start rolling up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccinations the week of Feb. 22, top county officials said Friday.

Hilmar High pioneers full reopening

Students at Hilmar High, the rare California secondary school that has opened to its full student population, said it’s good to be on campus even though every minute is a reminder that we’re still very much in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catholic churches welcome ruling

The doors are open again for Catholic services in the greater Modesto region. Bishop Myron Cotta released a statement saying churches in the Diocese of Stockton could return to indoor Masses immediately.

Biz Beat: More restaurants fall to pandemic

In Modesto and Stanislaus County, more restaurants can be added to the sad list of those claimed by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Sutter Gould ramps up vaccines in Modesto

Coronavirus vaccinations were on a roll at a Sutter Gould Medical Foundation hub in Modesto. Maria Marcelino, 70, had an appointment and got right in.

Editorial: Not so fast on club football





Student-athletes, parents, coaches and school administrators lured by the glitter of Friday night lights in February should make certain they know what they’re getting into before Friday’s launch of club football for some teen teams.

From around the state, nation and world





The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency’s partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says a COVID-19 stimulus package needs to pass for schools to reopen safely. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, discussed Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” the new guidelines released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended his administration against accusations of wrongdoing on Monday while conceding officials should have been more forthcoming with data related to nursing homes deaths during the COVID-19 crisis.