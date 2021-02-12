Coronavirus update, Feb. 12: Stanislaus reaches 888 deaths, 48,376 positive tests

Stanislaus County reported seven COVID-19 deaths for the third straight day Thursday. The total stands at 888 residents since the first was announced last April.

The county Health Services Agency reported 192 positive tests Thursday, for a total of 48,376. Stanislaus also has 417,526 negative test results and 45,434 people who are presumed recovered.

The single-day positive rate was 6.44%, down from 10.87% the previous day, according to state data. The seven-day rolling rate was 9.6%, down from 10.97%. The 14-day rate was 10.96%, down from 11.17%.

The county’s five hospitals reported 183 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, up from 175 on Wednesday. The count had been well over 300 during the peak of the winter surge. The number of staffed adult ICU beds was at six, down from eight.

A long-term projection of easing ICU capacity prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 25 to lift the stay-home order in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region. Stanislaus remains in the purple tier, the most restrictive for business and gatherings.

Here is the Stanislaus County vaccination schedule for the remainder of this week:

Modesto: Second dose only, Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Modesto Centre Plaza

Oakdale: First dose only, Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gladys Lemmons Community Center

As of Thursday, 55,550 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. This includes 26,625 doses to health care providers and 28,925 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 5,134,864 vaccines as of Thursday, up from 4,957,297 on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker. The state ranks 31st in the country, having administered 12,996 doses per 100,000 residents. Alaska ranks first, Alabama 50th among the states.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Thursday:

53.5% are female

46.5% male

8.1% are 14 years or younger

16.4% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

14.9% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.6% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 17,745 positive cases

Turlock has 6,524

Ceres has 4,990

Patterson has 2,362

Riverbank has 2,208

Oakdale has 1,527

Newman has 1,092

Waterford has 566

Hughson has 528

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,493

District 5 has 2,308

District 2 has 2,031

District 1 has 1,132

District 4 has 357

San Joaquin County has 965 COVID-19-related deaths among 64,709 cases.





Merced County has 375 deaths among 27,701 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,774 cases and 52 deaths.





Mariposa County has 385 cases and five deaths.

As of Thursday evening, there were 3,440,004 confirmed cases in California and 45,967 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 27,391,000 U.S. cases and 475,221 deaths.

Biz Beat: More restaurants fall to pandemic

In Modesto and Stanislaus County, more restaurants can be added to the sad list of those claimed by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Sutter Gould ramps up vaccines in Modesto

Coronavirus vaccinations were on a roll at a Sutter Gould Medical Foundation hub in Modesto. Maria Marcelino, 70, had an appointment and got right in.

Oakdale clinic has appointment glitch

More than 200 people thought it was “their turn” for a coronavirus vaccination at Stanislaus County’s clinic in Oakdale set for Friday. Unfortunately it was not.

Editorial: Not so fast on club football





Student-athletes, parents, coaches and school administrators lured by the glitter of Friday night lights in February should make certain they know what they’re getting into before Friday’s launch of club football for some teen teams.

High school sport returns in small way

Big Valley Christian senior cross country runner Robert Pacheco said he gets “jitters” before races. Tuesday’s was the first high school sporting event in Stanislaus County since last March.

The latest on getting 7th to 12th-graders back

Stanislaus County health and education officials said Tuesday that they anticipate junior highs and high schools being able to reopen around mid-March in the same hybrid fashion occurring in elementary schools.

County leaders fret over vaccine shortfall

Stanislaus County officials said Tuesday the county is dealing with the reality of not getting a proportional allocation of coronavirus vaccines for residents and essential workers.

Mass vaccination site is coming to Valley

A lack of COVID-19 vaccine continued to hamstring Stanislaus County’s efforts; the state plans to open a mass vaccination site in the Central Valley this week.

Modesto church leaders, worshippers share their thoughts





Modesto churches that already have been offering indoor worship services during the COVID-19 pandemic welcomed on Sunday the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Friday that struck down the state’s prohibition of them.

Another Modesto attraction returns





Anyone looking for outdoor family activities during the pandemic will have a new option soon, when Boomers Park in Modesto re-opens on Friday, Feb. 5.

From around the state, nation and world





Millions of people who were eligible for the first or second round of stimulus checks but never received their payments may be able to get them faster if they file their tax returns early.

As you plan a Valentine’s Day celebration with your sweetheart, there are steps you can take to make for a safer occasion. That’s because some popular date options can pose risks of spreading COVID-19.

People who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and are later exposed to someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are not required to quarantine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But only if they meet certain criteria.