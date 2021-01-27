Storm doesn’t stop COVID vaccinations in Stanislaus County; Patterson site opens Friday

COVID-19 vaccination clinic at California State University, Stanislaus in Turlock, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

Stanislaus County’s fourth coronavirus vaccine clinic will open Friday in Patterson, bringing the two-step vaccine to the western portion of the county.

The county worked with the city of Patterson, Patterson Unified School District and the Del Puerto Health Care District to establish the clinic at Creekside Middle School.

Starting at 9 a.m., the clinic will administer 500 doses Friday to eligible county residents in the Phase 1A priority group and seniors age 65 and older. No appointments are required. Bring proof of residency or employment within Stanislaus County.

“We do check people’s ID and eligibility,” said Kamlesh Kaur, a spokesperson for the county Health Services Agency. “If they are working in Stanislaus County and are part of a health organization, we check proof of employment.”

The clinic will run till 6 p.m. or until all doses are used. Kaur said a clinic in Oakdale on Tuesday, also with a 500-dose limit, ran out of vaccine and closed at 12:45 p.m.

Creekside Middle School is at the corner of American Eagle Avenue and Peregrine Drive. People are advised to enter through American Eagle.

The county continued to serve hundreds of people at COVID-19 vaccination clinics during tumultuous weather this week.

Kamlesh Kaur, spokesperson for the county Health Services Agency, said the doors to the Stanislaus State University clinic in Turlock were opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday to let early birds wait in line inside Fitzpatrick Arena. People often arrive before dawn for the vaccine clinics.

Hours for the Turlock clinic Wednesday were adjusted to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The county also has vaccine hubs at Modesto Centre Plaza and the Gladys Lemmons Senior Center in Oakdale. The county clinics operate when the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available. Check the Stanemergency.com Facebook for dates, times and what doses are being administered.

Kaur said the county is signing up more health providers for increasing access to vaccine for older people with mobility issues who can’t stand in long lines. A list of providers should be updated next week.

“Most providers have also started to reach out to patients and let them know if they have vaccine available,” Kaur said.

As of Wednesday, more than 2.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered to people in California, according to state health officials. More than 4.7 million vaccine doses have been sent to local health agencies and health systems like Sutter Health and Kaiser Permanente that operate medical facilities in multiple counties.