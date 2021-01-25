Coronavirus Update, Jan. 25: Infection rates continue to fall; hospitalization steady

Stanislaus County’s COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations held steady on Sunday.

The county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate dropped for a fourth straight day to 16.85%, falling slightly from the day before although above the state rate of 9.8%. Stanislaus has the 29th highest infection rate among California’s 58 counties over the past seven days, according to the Los Angeles Times tracker.

Its seven-day rate fell to 12.94%, down from 14.43% the day before.

The county added 246 cases Sunday for a total of 44,184 since March. Stanislaus has 371,642 negative test results and 39,816 residents who are presumed recovered.

There were no deaths reported for the fourth straight Sunday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in Stanislaus County health care facilities remained at 282. There were five available staffed adult intensive care unit beds, down from nine the day before.

Declining numbers also were seen at the state level, where the number of available staffed adult ICU beds rose. That was also seen in four of the five regions, including the San Joaquin Valley, which stood at 1.3%. The Bay Area was at 23.4%, the Sacramento area at 11.9% and the rest of Northern California at 41.2%. Southern California remained at 0%.

The stay-at-home order, which, in part, is based on regionwide ICU capacity, could reportedly could be lifted by Gov. Gavin Newsom as soon as Monday.

As of Sunday, 36,550 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County, up from 33,850 on Thursday. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

California has administered 2,199,908 doses, up from 2,008,220 the day before, according to the CDC tracker. The doses administered per 100,000 state residents is 5,568, which ranks 38th in the country, up from 39th the day before.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Saturday:

53.7% are female

46.3% male

7.8% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.6% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 16,030 positive cases

Turlock has 5,859

Ceres has 4,577

Patterson has 2,195

Riverbank has 1,977

Oakdale has 1,371

Newman has 1,002

Waterford has 510

Hughson has 461

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,302

District 5 has 2,114

District 2 has 1,795

District 1 has 1,002

District 4 has 327

San Joaquin County has 808 COVID-19-related deaths among 59,395 cases.





Merced County has 324 deaths among 25,048 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,443 cases and 40 deaths.





Mariposa County has 351 cases and four deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 3,168,528 confirmed cases in California and 36,846 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 24,128,378 U.S. cases and 419,225 deaths.

Report: Newsom to life stay-at-home orders

The California Restaurant Association on Sunday informed its members that Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to make an announcement Monday lifting his COVID-19 stay-at-home order across the state, allowing more businesses to open.

Patterson students get help connecting

Magdalena Fernandez no longer worries whether her daughter can connect to the internet and join her online kindergarten class thanks to new equipment from Patterson Joint Unified School District.

Editorial: Stanislaus shows the way on vaccines

Stanislaus County did us proud by immediately offering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 65 and older, along with health care workers, at county-run clinics.

Downtown eatery tries to buck pandemic





When one restaurant has already closed in the same space in part because of the ongoing pandemic, the decision to open another comes with many critical choices.

From around the state, nation and world





The European Union is pressuring the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to deliver more coronavirus vaccine doses to its 27 nations and to stick to its initial promises once the jab gets EU approval, especially since the bloc has already invested in enhancing production capacity.

Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials that showed it was safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unfounded theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China.