Coronavirus update, Jan. 21: Stanislaus reports 8 deaths, no change in hospital count

Stanislaus County reported eight more deaths to COVID-19 on Wednesday and no change in the hospital patient count.

A total of 766 residents have died since the pandemic emerged last spring, the Heath Services Agency reported.

The patient count at the county’s five hospitals remained at 304, down from early January but still a concern. The number of available staffed adult intensive care beds was at six, down from seven the day before.

The county Wednesday reported 239 new cases for a total of 43,121 since March. Stanislaus also has 360,309 negative test results and 38,181 residents who are presumed recovered.

The state reported that the Stanislaus seven-day positivity rate was at 17.33%, down from 18.04% a day earlier. The 14-day rate was 18.90%, up from 18.58% and a 3.3% increase from the previous 14 days. The state’s 14-day rate is 11.3%, down 1.6% from the previous 14 days.

A stay-at-home order has been in place since Dec. 6 because of tight ICU capacity in Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region. The threshold to get out of the order is a projection of 15%. As of Wednesday, the San Joaquin and Southern California regions were at 0%. The Bay Area was at 7%, the Sacramento area at 8.3% and the rest of Northern California at 28.1%.

Based on future projections, Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the month-long order in the Sacramento Region, citing the stabilization of the 13-county area’s ICU capacity.

As of Wednesday, 33,850 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been allocated to Stanislaus County. Of those, 18,960 were to health care providers and 14,890 to public health. The numbers do not include federal allocations to staff and residents at nursing care facilities and some provided directly to hospital systems.

Information regarding vaccinations in Stanislaus County is on the county dashboard at http://schsa.org/coronavirus/vaccine/.

Here are the demographic breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Wednesday:

53.7% are female

46.3% male

7.8% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.6% are 25 to 34

17.3% are 35 to 44

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6.5% are 65 to 74

3.4% are 75 to 84

1.9% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 63.7 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 15,711 positive cases

Turlock has 5,776

Ceres has 4,504

Patterson has 2,153

Riverbank has 1,942

Oakdale has 1,348

Newman has 983

Waterford has 503

Hughson has 450

Supervisorial District 3 has 2,246

District 5 has 2,069

District 2 has 1,757

District 1 has 990

District 4 has 324

San Joaquin County has 788 COVID-19-related deaths among 58,843 cases.





Merced County has 316 deaths among 24,570 cases.





Tuolumne County has 3,403 cases and 40 deaths.





Mariposa County has 346 cases and four deaths.

As of Thursday morning, there were 3,074,812 confirmed cases in California and 35,060 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 24,439,427 U.S. cases and 406,162 deaths.

