Coronavirus update, Dec. 21: Deaths, infections up, hospitalizations down in county

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

Although positive test results and deaths tied COVID-19 continue to aggressively climb, Stanislaus County saw its hospitalizations fall to the lowest it’s been in eight days, according to data released Sunday night.

There were 315 people with confirmed coronavirus cases in the five county hospitals, a drop from 349 the day before and the lowest total since Dec. 12.

The number of available staffed intensive care unit beds stood at eight, down from 16 reported by the county on Saturday.

Still, the county reported six more deaths, surpassing 100 for the month, and 454 more cases that put it on the edge of 30,000 since the start of the pandemic.

While testing in December is at a rate of nearly twice that of November, the county is on pace to nearly triple the number of positive results from a month ago. There were 4,190 reported infections in November. In December, there have been 7,445 through the first 19 days, according to state data.

December’s positivity rate is 15.52%, while November’s was 10.37%.

The 14-day positivity rate remained at 14.9% from the previous day, while the seven-day rate grew from 15.3% to 16.36%. The state’s 14-day rate is 12%.

The total positive tests now stand at 29,992. Another 277,918 residents have tested negative and 25,291 are presumed recovered.

On statewide available staffed adult ICU beds, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions remained at 0%.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Saturday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 10,836 positive cases

Turlock has 4,108

Ceres has 3,183

Patterson has 1,467

Riverbank has 1,366

Oakdale has 885

Newman has 650

Waterford has 334

Hughson has 280

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,557

District 5 has 1,525

District 2 has 1,277

District 1 has 683

District 4 has 200

San Joaquin County has 561 COVID-19-related deaths among 36,428 cases.





Merced County has 216 deaths among 16,026 cases





Tuolumne County has 2,299 cases and 20 deaths.





Mariposa County has 196 cases and four deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 1,886,558 confirmed cases in California and 22,677 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 17,848,395 U.S. cases and 317,684 deaths.

Live vaccine Q&A this morning with The Bee

Join Modesto Bee editor Brian Clark and health reporter Dr. ChrisAnna Mink at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, for a live Q&A about COVID-19 vaccines.

Stanislaus County hospitals overrun by patients

Hospitals in Stanislaus County, California, are overwhelmed by patients who are seriously ill with the coronavirus. The worst may be yet to come.

Local health workers get first vaccines

Denis Garrison, a supervising surgical nurse at Oak Valley Hospital, was among the first health care workers Friday in Stanislaus County to be immunized with the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.

Union sues Foster Farms over Livingston plant

The United Farm Workers labor union says it’s suing Foster Farms following the deaths of several workers from COVID-19 earlier this year.

Modesto nurses say staffing ratios are ‘not safe’

Nurses at two Kaiser Permanente hospitals in the Northern San Joaquin Valley are protesting a state executive decision to allow more flexible nurse-to-patient ratios as medical centers struggle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Stanislaus County’s COVID death rate among worst

Stanislaus County has the third highest death rate per capita in California from the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statewide tracking system.

Harder: Get pandemic relief done

Our ICUs are filling up. 750,000 Californians are about to lose their only source of income as federal unemployment benefits dry up. My colleagues in Congress need to put their political games aside and get a COVID relief deal done.

Free money part of the RAD Card program





Everyone could use a little free money this time of year. And now the RAD Card is going to give Stanislaus County residents even more just in time for the holidays.

