Coronavirus update, Dec. 20: Deaths, infections continue to mount in Stanislaus County

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area

The death toll in Stanislaus County continued to rise as the Health Services Agency reported another eight coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday.

The total since the start of the pandemic now sits at 517, with 102 more – or roughly 20% of all fatalities – announced in the last month.

The news came on the same day the county reported 493 more cases, and state data showed for the fourth straight day a rolling seven-day total of more than 3,000 positive test results.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The county is mirroring what’s being seen around the state and country, as the percentage of available staffed adult intensive care unit beds in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley Region remained at 0%. Southern California also was a 0%.

The number of COVID-confirmed patients in the county’s five hospitals fell to 349 on Saturday from 352 on Friday. The number of available staffed adult intensive care unit beds in the county showed a minimum of six to a maximum of 24, according to the dashboard.

The total positive tests now stand at 29,533. Another 275,080 residents have tested negative and 25,040 are presumed recovered.

The rolling 14-day positivity rate was 14.9%, down from 15.25% the previous day. The seven-day rate was 15.3%, up from 14.9%.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Saturday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 10,633 positive cases

Turlock has 4,034

Ceres has 3,132

Patterson has 1,441

Riverbank has 1,337

Oakdale has 866

Newman has 633

Waterford has 331

Hughson has 273

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,536

District 5 has 1,501

District 2 has 1,249

District 1 has 676

District 4 has 193

San Joaquin County has 561 COVID-19-related deaths among 36,428 cases.





Merced County has 216 deaths among 16,026 cases





Tuolumne County has 2,119 cases and 19 deaths.





Mariposa County has 188 cases and four deaths.

As of Sunday morning, there were 1,845,018 confirmed cases in California and 22,599 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 17,659,719 U.S. cases and 316,202 deaths.

Stanislaus County hospitals overrun by patients

Hospitals in Stanislaus County, California, are overwhelmed by patients who are seriously ill with the coronavirus. The worst may be yet to come.

Local health workers get first vaccines

Denis Garrison, a supervising surgical nurse at Oak Valley Hospital, was among the first health care workers Friday in Stanislaus County to be immunized with the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.

Union sues Foster Farms over Livingston plant

The United Farm Workers labor union says it’s suing Foster Farms following the deaths of several workers from COVID-19 earlier this year.

Modesto nurses say staffing ratios are ‘not safe’

Nurses at two Kaiser Permanente hospitals in the Northern San Joaquin Valley are protesting a state executive decision to allow more flexible nurse-to-patient ratios as medical centers struggle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Stanislaus County’s COVID death rate among worst

Stanislaus County has the third highest death rate per capita in California from the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statewide tracking system.

Harder: Get pandemic relief done

Our ICUs are filling up. 750,000 Californians are about to lose their only source of income as federal unemployment benefits dry up. My colleagues in Congress need to put their political games aside and get a COVID relief deal done.

Free money part of the RAD Card program





Everyone could use a little free money this time of year. And now the RAD Card is going to give Stanislaus County residents even more just in time for the holidays.

Live Q&A will feature Dr. Mink of The Bee

Join Modesto Bee editor Brian Clark and health reporter Dr. ChrisAnna Mink at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, for a live Q&A about COVID-19 vaccines.

From around the state, nation and world





California hospitals are battling to find beds to house patients amid fears that the exploding coronavirus infection rate will exhaust resources and health care workers.

More than 17 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Saturday, Dec. 19, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 314,000 people who have died nationwide.

First, Theresa Pirozzi’s 85-year-old dad got sick and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Days later, her mom was so weak she could barely walk. Now, instead of getting ready for Christmas, Pirozzi is anxiously awaiting updates from the hospital where both of her parents are in intensive care with the coronavirus.