Coronavirus update, Dec. 19: Stanislaus has 10 more deaths, surpassing 500

Latest facts on COVID-19 in Modesto area





Stanislaus County’s grim December continued Friday, with 10 more deaths for a total of 509 since the pandemic began.

And once again, a key index on intensive-care capacity hit zero. Stanislaus and 11 other counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region have been under a stay-home order since the figure slipped below 15% on Dec. 6.

Stanislaus has had 26 deaths over the past three days and 81 so far in December, the county Health Services Agency said. That reversed a trend of zero to three deaths a day in much of autumn. The county reported 102 deaths in September and 148 in August.

It reached 300 announced deaths on Sept. 10, 400 on Oct. 29 and 500 on Friday. The 16th most populated county among the 58 in California, Stanislaus County is one of just 12 with more than 500 reported fatalities.

The number of COVID-confirmed patients in the county’s five hospitals surged to 352 on Friday from 331 on Thursday. The number of available staffed adult intensive care unit beds grew from three to five.

The county added 373 positive tests, for a total of 29,040. Another 270,684 residents have tested negative and 24,775 are presumed recovered.

The rolling 14-day positive rate was 15.25%, down from 15.31% the previous day. The seven-day rate was 14.9%, down from 15.46%.

The demographic breakdowns of the positive tests as of Friday:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 10,480 positive cases

Turlock has 3,963

Ceres has 3,111

Patterson has 1,418

Riverbank has 1,317

Oakdale has 849

Newman has 624

Waterford has 330

Hughson has 273

Supervisorial District 3 has 1,522

District 5 has 1,494

District 2 has 1,238

District 1 has 665

District 4 has 189

San Joaquin County has 561 COVID-19-related deaths among 36,428 cases.





Merced County has 216 deaths among 16,026 cases





Tuolumne County has 2,119 cases and 19 deaths.





Mariposa County has 188 cases and four deaths.

As of Friday evening, there were 1,808,046 confirmed cases in California and 22,442 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 17,466,614 U.S. cases and 313,669 deaths.

