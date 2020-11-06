Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Nov. 6: Daily case total returns to desired range in Stanislaus

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County acheived a key milestone for the first time in nearly a week, keeping new COVID-19 cases at 40 or fewer.

The state reported that only 34 new cases were added Wednesday. The number should average 40 if the county is to avoid moving back into the purple tier in the state ranking system. It has the tightest rules on business and other activities.

The county announced another death Thursday, bringing the total to 405 since the first was reported April 10.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to the state dashboard, which differs from the county dashboard in that it reports more negative tests, the single-day positivity rate was 3.68% on Wednesday. That is based on 34 positive cases out of 923 tests. The rolling 14-day positivity rate was 4.84%.

The county last month advanced out of the purple tier and into the less-restrictive red tier. It has to maintain low rates and per capita numbers in order to stay there or advance to orange.

As of Thursday, the county Health Services Agency said 18,204 residents have tested positive, 106,112 tested negative and 17,378 are presumed recovered.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the five Stanislaus County hospitals was at 54 on Thursday, down from 57 on Wednesday. The county had just four intensive care beds available for adults, down from 10.

plan for reducing covid-19 (2).png
covid map 1027
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Of the positive cases:

Geographically:

In other nearby counties:

As of Thursday evening, there were 958,223 confirmed cases in California and 17,872 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 9,611,293 U.S. cases and 234,949 deaths.

Latest on Stanislaus tier status

A state evaluation found that Stanislaus County has an increase in coronavirus transmission that could trigger tighter restrictions on businesses and activities.

Outbreak at Modesto nursing facility claims 17 lives

A COVID-19 outbreak infected 17 patients and led to 13 deaths among patients at Casa de Modesto, a skilled nursing facility in Modesto, California.

Paltry Velvet fine a slap in the face to compliant restaurants

It’s outrageous that Velvet Grill & Creamery got away with paying only $10,000 for openly flouting COVID-19 public health directives, diners’ safety and the law., according to The Bee’s Editorial Board.

Velvet Creamery, Tru-Fitness pay city fines

The owner of the Velvet Grill & Creamery has paid Modesto to settle the action the city brought against its two restaurants for serving customers indoors in violation of public health restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Some craft fairs will skip 2020

If your holiday traditions include browsing the craft fairs that normally take place in the region in November, options will be limited this year.

Vintage Faire tweaks Santa plans

Yes, Modesto, there will be a Santa Claus at the mall this year. But no, sorry, there will be no sitting on his lap.

Latest help for homeless totals $22.8 million

Providers that run emergency shelters, conduct homeless outreach and house homeless people in Stanislaus County and its cities are in line to receive nearly $22.8 million from the CARES Act, the federal stimulus designed to respond to the new coronavirus pandemic.

From around the state, nation and world

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed an artificial intelligence model that could distinguish between a healthy cough and one that comes from an asymptomatic coronavirus patient.

A new U.K. study of more than 3,000 health care workers says that coronavirus antibodies decline by half in just under three months and disappear after about four and a half.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service