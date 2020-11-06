Coronavirus update, Nov. 6: Daily case total returns to desired range in Stanislaus

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County acheived a key milestone for the first time in nearly a week, keeping new COVID-19 cases at 40 or fewer.

The state reported that only 34 new cases were added Wednesday. The number should average 40 if the county is to avoid moving back into the purple tier in the state ranking system. It has the tightest rules on business and other activities.

The county announced another death Thursday, bringing the total to 405 since the first was reported April 10.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to the state dashboard, which differs from the county dashboard in that it reports more negative tests, the single-day positivity rate was 3.68% on Wednesday. That is based on 34 positive cases out of 923 tests. The rolling 14-day positivity rate was 4.84%.

The county last month advanced out of the purple tier and into the less-restrictive red tier. It has to maintain low rates and per capita numbers in order to stay there or advance to orange.

As of Thursday, the county Health Services Agency said 18,204 residents have tested positive, 106,112 tested negative and 17,378 are presumed recovered.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the five Stanislaus County hospitals was at 54 on Thursday, down from 57 on Wednesday. The county had just four intensive care beds available for adults, down from 10.

covid map 1027

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Of the positive cases:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,725 positive cases

Turlock has 2,479

Ceres has 2,260

Patterson has 938

Riverbank has 899

Oakdale has 425

Newman has 372

Waterford has 276

Hughson has 189

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,154

District 3 has 1,034

District 2 has 843

District 1 has 403

District 4 has 145

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 494 COVID-19-related deaths among 22,556 cases.





Merced County has 163 deaths among 9,916 cases.





Tuolumne County has 318 cases and seven deaths.





Mariposa County has 81 cases and two deaths.

As of Thursday evening, there were 958,223 confirmed cases in California and 17,872 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 9,611,293 U.S. cases and 234,949 deaths.

Latest on Stanislaus tier status

A state evaluation found that Stanislaus County has an increase in coronavirus transmission that could trigger tighter restrictions on businesses and activities.

Outbreak at Modesto nursing facility claims 17 lives

A COVID-19 outbreak infected 17 patients and led to 13 deaths among patients at Casa de Modesto, a skilled nursing facility in Modesto, California.

Paltry Velvet fine a slap in the face to compliant restaurants

It’s outrageous that Velvet Grill & Creamery got away with paying only $10,000 for openly flouting COVID-19 public health directives, diners’ safety and the law., according to The Bee’s Editorial Board.

Velvet Creamery, Tru-Fitness pay city fines

The owner of the Velvet Grill & Creamery has paid Modesto to settle the action the city brought against its two restaurants for serving customers indoors in violation of public health restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Some craft fairs will skip 2020

If your holiday traditions include browsing the craft fairs that normally take place in the region in November, options will be limited this year.

Vintage Faire tweaks Santa plans





Yes, Modesto, there will be a Santa Claus at the mall this year. But no, sorry, there will be no sitting on his lap.

Latest help for homeless totals $22.8 million





Providers that run emergency shelters, conduct homeless outreach and house homeless people in Stanislaus County and its cities are in line to receive nearly $22.8 million from the CARES Act, the federal stimulus designed to respond to the new coronavirus pandemic.

From around the state, nation and world

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed an artificial intelligence model that could distinguish between a healthy cough and one that comes from an asymptomatic coronavirus patient.

A new U.K. study of more than 3,000 health care workers says that coronavirus antibodies decline by half in just under three months and disappear after about four and a half.