Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Nov. 5: Daily cases again exceed key threshold for Stanislaus

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County added 75 new cases Wednesday, nearly twice the level needed to stave off tighter restrictions.

The number should average 40 if the county is to avoid moving back into the purple tier in the state ranking system. It has the tightest rules on business and other activities.

The county announced another death Wednesday, for a total of 404 residents lost to the pandemic.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to the state dashboard, which differs from the county dashboard in that it reports more negative tests, the single-day positivity rate was 7.54%. That is based on 75 positive cases out of 995 tests. The rolling 14-day positivity rate was 5.05%.

The county last month advanced out of the purple tier and into the less-restrictive red tier. It has to maintain low rates and per capita numbers in order to stay there or advance to orange.

As of Wednesday, the county Health Services Agency said 18,134 residents have tested positive, 105,642 tested negative and 17,328 are presumed recovered.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the five Stanislaus County hospitals was at 57 on Wednesday, up from 56 on Tuesday. The county had 10 intensive care beds available for adults, up from eight.

plan for reducing covid-19 (2).png
covid map 1027
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Of the positive cases:

Geographically:

In other nearby counties:

As of Thursday morning, there were 951,857 confirmed cases in California and 17,820 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 9,488,875 U.S. cases and 233,663 deaths.

Latest on Stanislaus tier status

A state evaluation found that Stanislaus County has an increase in coronavirus transmission that could trigger tighter restrictions on businesses and activities.

Outbreak at Modesto nursing facility claims 17 lives

A COVID-19 outbreak infected 17 patients and led to 13 deaths among patients at Casa de Modesto, a skilled nursing facility in Modesto, California.

Paltry Velvet fine a slap in the face to compliant restaurants

It’s outrageous that Velvet Grill & Creamery got away with paying only $10,000 for openly flouting COVID-19 public health directives, diners’ safety and the law., according to The Bee’s Editorial Board.

Velvet Creamery, Tru-Fitness pay city fines

The owner of the Velvet Grill & Creamery has paid Modesto to settle the action the city brought against its two restaurants for serving customers indoors in violation of public health restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Some craft fairs will skip 2020

If your holiday traditions include browsing the craft fairs that normally take place in the region in November, options will be limited this year.

Vintage Faire tweaks Santa plans

Yes, Modesto, there will be a Santa Claus at the mall this year. But no, sorry, there will be no sitting on his lap.

Latest help for homeless totals $22.8 million

Providers that run emergency shelters, conduct homeless outreach and house homeless people in Stanislaus County and its cities are in line to receive nearly $22.8 million from the CARES Act, the federal stimulus designed to respond to the new coronavirus pandemic.

From around the state, nation and world

A review of 36 published studies on COVID-19 that include thousands of patients found that nearly one in five infected individuals may only show gastrointestinal symptoms during their battle with coronavirus, such as loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain.

A 20-year-old student at Indiana’s Grace College was found dead Thursday in her dorm room, where she was quarantining with COVID-19 symptoms, the school announced.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service