Coronavirus update, Nov. 5: Daily cases again exceed key threshold for Stanislaus

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County added 75 new cases Wednesday, nearly twice the level needed to stave off tighter restrictions.

The number should average 40 if the county is to avoid moving back into the purple tier in the state ranking system. It has the tightest rules on business and other activities.

The county announced another death Wednesday, for a total of 404 residents lost to the pandemic.

According to the state dashboard, which differs from the county dashboard in that it reports more negative tests, the single-day positivity rate was 7.54%. That is based on 75 positive cases out of 995 tests. The rolling 14-day positivity rate was 5.05%.

The county last month advanced out of the purple tier and into the less-restrictive red tier. It has to maintain low rates and per capita numbers in order to stay there or advance to orange.

As of Wednesday, the county Health Services Agency said 18,134 residents have tested positive, 105,642 tested negative and 17,328 are presumed recovered.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the five Stanislaus County hospitals was at 57 on Wednesday, up from 56 on Tuesday. The county had 10 intensive care beds available for adults, up from eight.

Of the positive cases:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,716 positive cases

Turlock has 2,462

Ceres has 2,236

Patterson has 933

Riverbank has 894

Oakdale has 422

Newman has 370

Waterford has 276

Hughson has 189

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,109

District 3 has 1,011

District 2 has 832

District 1 has 394

District 4 has 134

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 494 COVID-19-related deaths among 22,450 cases.





Merced County has 161 deaths among 9,880 cases.





Tuolumne County has 312 cases and seven deaths.





Mariposa County has 81 cases and two deaths.

As of Thursday morning, there were 951,857 confirmed cases in California and 17,820 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 9,488,875 U.S. cases and 233,663 deaths.

