Coronavirus update, Nov. 4: Stanislaus reports 403rd death. Case growth worrisome

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County once again added more cases Tuesday than officials would like to see. It also reported its 403rd death to the virus.

The 44 new cases exceeded the daily average of 40 that is key to avoiding tighter rules on business and gatherings.

According to the state dashboard, which differs from the county dashboard in that it reports more negative tests, the single-day positivity rate 3.85%. That is based on 44 positive cases out of 1,144 tests. The rolling 14-day positivity rate was 4.74%, slightly lower than the previous 14 days, according to the state.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The county last month advanced out of the state’s purple tier and into the less-restrictive red tier. It has to maintain low rates and per capita numbers in order to stay there or advance to orange.

The state is expected to release new tier ratings on Wednesday, a day late because of the election.

As of Tuesday, the county Health Services Agency said 18,076 residents have tested positive, 105,138 tested negative and 17,268 are presumed recovered.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the five Stanislaus County hospitals was at 56 on Tuesday, down from 62 on Monday. The county had eight intensive care beds available for adults, down from 13.

Of the positive cases:

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,701 positive cases

Turlock has 2,441

Ceres has 2,226

Patterson has 929

Riverbank has 892

Oakdale has 417

Newman has 369

Waterford has 276

Hughson has 185

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,107

District 3 has 1,008

District 2 has 826

District 1 has 393

District 4 has 133

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 494 COVID-19-related deaths among 22,365 cases.





Merced County has 160 deaths among 9,819 cases.





Tuolumne County has 309 cases and six deaths.





Mariposa County has 81 cases and two deaths.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 946,513 confirmed cases in California and 17,752 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 9,385,506 U.S. cases and 232,638 deaths.

Outbreak at Modesto nursing facility claims 17 lives

A COVID-19 outbreak infected 17 patients and led to 13 deaths among patients at Casa de Modesto, a skilled nursing facility in Modesto, California.

Counties wait extra day for tier status

Citing Tuesday’s national election, California health officials postponed an update on coronavirus tier assignments until Wednesday. The weekly updates assigning counties to different levels of COVID-19 restrictions are usually released on Tuesdays.

Paltry Velvet fine a slap in the face to compliant restaurants

It’s outrageous that Velvet Grill & Creamery got away with paying only $10,000 for openly flouting COVID-19 public health directives, diners’ safety and the law., according to The Bee’s Editorial Board.

Velvet Creamery, Tru-Fitness pay city fines

The owner of the Velvet Grill & Creamery has paid Modesto to settle the action the city brought against its two restaurants for serving customers indoors in violation of public health restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Some craft fairs will skip 2020

If your holiday traditions include browsing the craft fairs that normally take place in the region in November, options will be limited this year.

Vintage Faire tweaks Santa plans





Yes, Modesto, there will be a Santa Claus at the mall this year. But no, sorry, there will be no sitting on his lap.

Latest help for homeless totals $22.8 million





Providers that run emergency shelters, conduct homeless outreach and house homeless people in Stanislaus County and its cities are in line to receive nearly $22.8 million from the CARES Act, the federal stimulus designed to respond to the new coronavirus pandemic.

From around the state, nation and world

An analysis of more than 400,000 women who are between 15 and 44 years old and diagnosed with COVID-19 revealed that those who were pregnant had a 70% increased risk of dying compared to those who were not, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 61,000 children were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the U.S. last week — the highest number reported in one week since the pandemic began, according to a report from The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Thousands gathered to party at a Halloween rave in the Utah desert, breaking the state’s coronavirus restrictions, police said. The rave had DJs, a stage and a sound system.