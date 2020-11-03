Coronavirus update, Nov. 3: Stanislaus tops 18,000 cases, resumes demographic details

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County reported another death to the virus Monday, after yet another weekend break from such announcements.

The county has now lost 402 people to COVID-19, the Health Services Agency said. The past weekend was the third in a row without any deaths. Each weekday over that time brought at least one.

According to the state dashboard, which differs from the county dashboard in that it reports more negative tests, the single-day positivity rate recorded Monday was 4.06% based on 41 positive cases out of 1,011 tests. The rolling 14-day positivity rate was 4.7%, slightly lower than the previous 14 days, according to the state.

The county dashboard shows Stanislaus now with 18,027 residents, who have tested positive..

With the 41 new cases Monday, the county again exceed the average of 40 that is the limit for keeping the economic reopening on track.

The county has advanced out of the state’s purple tier and into the less-restrictive red tier, but has to maintain low rates and per capita numbers in order to stay there or advance to orange.

The state is expected to release new tier ratings on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the five Stanislaus County hospitals was at 62 on Monday, up from 60 the previous day. The number had hovered around 40 during much of October but is far below the 200-plus during the summer surge. The county had 13 intensive care beds available for adults Monday, up from eight Sunday.

The county Monday updated demographic data that had been missing for a few weeks. Of the positive cases:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,677 positive cases

Turlock has 2,429

Ceres has 2,242

Patterson has 927

Riverbank has 891

Oakdale has 415

Newman has 367

Waterford has 275

Hughson has 185

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,145

District 3 has 1,019

District 2 has 831

District 1 has 400

District 4 has 141

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 494 COVID-19-related deaths among 22,167 cases.





Merced County has 158 deaths among 9,779 cases.





Tuolumne County has 306 cases and six deaths.





Mariposa County has 81 cases and two deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 941,508 confirmed cases in California and 17,700 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 9,293,310 U.S. cases and 231,566 deaths.

