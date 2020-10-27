Coronavirus update, Oct. 27: Stanislaus adds 1 death; positive rate still troubling

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County deaths to the virus resumed their climb Monday after a second straight weekend with none to report.

The county Health Services Agency announced that a 397th resident has died since the start of the pandemic. Saturday and Sunday had brought none, just like the previous weekend.

Total cases stand at 17,686 with the 57 added Monday. Another 101,305 people have tested negative, and 16,958 are presumed recovered.

Monday’s positive rate was 10.31%, up from 9.55% the previous day. The rolling seven-day average was 8.17%, up from 8.08%. The 14-day average was 7.97%, up from 7.8%. The rate since data collection began in March was 14.9%.

The number of patients with confirmed cases in the five Stanislaus County hospitals rose by one to 44. The number of available adult intensive care unit beds was at 10, down from 15 the day before.

In the first update last week since leaving the move restrictive purple tier, Stanislaus County was able to meet the criteria for staying in the red status of California’s “slow and stringent” coronavirus reopening program.

The county will find out this afternoon if it has maintained those numbers. If not, it could move back to the purple tier – the lowest tier with the most restrictions on businesses and other entities – as early as next week.

Details on the positive cases with some numbers not having been updated for a few weeks:

54% are female

46% male

8% are 14 years or younger, up 1% from Friday.

16% are ages 15 to 24

20% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,461 positive cases

Turlock has 2,322

Ceres has 2,160

Riverbank has 863

Patterson has 857

Oakdale has 398

Newman has 348

Waterford has 265

Hughson has 169

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,101

District 3 has 977

District 2 has 760

District 1 has 374

District 4 has 124

In other nearby counties as of Monday:

San Joaquin County has 489 COVID-19-related deaths among 21,729 cases.





Merced County has 155 deaths among 9,531 cases.





Tuolumne County has 275 cases and four deaths.





Mariposa County has 78 cases and two deaths.

As of Monday evening, there were 910,912 confirmed cases in California and 17,386 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 8,702,414 U.S. cases and 225,697 deaths.

