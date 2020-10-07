Coronavirus update, Oct. 7: Stanislaus County records just 8 new cases

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

Stanislaus County had the fewest new cases in four months Tuesday, while also moving toward a relaxing of COVID-19 rules.

A mere eight positive tests were reported, the fewest since the six on June 1, the county Health Services Agency said. It also announced three more deaths, for a total of 377.

Stanislaus now has 16,767 positive tests, 91,100 negative tests and 16,206 people who are presumed recovered.

Tuesday’s positive rate of 1.73% was the lowest since the 1.21% on June 1. The rolling seven-day average was 7.39%, down from 8.07% the day before. The 14-day average was 5.6%, down from 6.34%. The positive rate since data collection began in March was 15.5%.

Tuesday also brought the weekly update from the state on whether the county was meeting the standards for easing some of the limits on business, schools and other activities.

Stanislaus County has finally met both criteria for leaving the most restrictive tier of California coronavirus reopening program. But it will have to maintain the numbers for another week to move from the purple to red tier. Purple is the most restrictive of the four tiers.

Meanwhile, hospital capacity improved. The 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases in local hospital beds Tuesday were down from 43 on Monday. There were nine available intensive-care beds for adults, down from 12 the day before.

Here is the California coronavirus reopening tier map through Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Stanislaus County is in the purple tier, surrounded by counties in the higher red, orange and yellow tiers.

Of those who tested positive:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,225 positive cases

Turlock has 2,245

Ceres has 2,090

Riverbank has 844

Patterson has 819

Oakdale has 388

Newman has 340

Waterford has 257

Hughson has 153

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,057

District 3 has 947

District 2 has 742

District 1 has 361

District 4 has 116

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 472 COVID-19-related deaths among 20,731 cases.





Merced County has 149 deaths among 9,090 cases.





Tuolumne County has 233 cases and four deaths.





Mariposa County has 77 cases and two deaths.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 838,803 confirmed cases in California and 16,266 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 7,502,004 U.S. cases and 210,918 deaths.

There has been some movement on the reopening of schools in previous weeks, with some having applied for waivers through the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Here also is the state list, which includes Stanislaus private schools seeking waiver approvals.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s stopped negotiations on another coronavirus relief bill until after the election, instead urging focus on the confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Four out of five patients with COVID-19 experienced neurological symptoms such as dizziness, confusion and headaches within a hospital network in Chicago, according to the largest study on the topic since the pandemic began.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said President Donald Trump’s coronavirus recovery could still “have a reversal” because he’s “still early enough in the disease.”