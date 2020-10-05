Coronavirus update, Oct. 5: Small uptick seen in Stanislaus County hospitalizations

Note: The Modesto Bee and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Latest facts on COVID-19 testing in Modesto area

The hospitalizations of people with confirmed coronavirus cases in Stanislaus County’s five hospitals grew by nine Sunday and reached 50 for the first time in six days, according to county data.

Though well off the high that reached in the 200s in the summer, it coincided with a small uptick in positivity rates seen in the first few days of October.

On Sunday, 34 of the 468 test results published by the county translated to a positivity rate of 7.26%.

The rolling seven-day average was, 8.23%, up from 7.83% the day before. The 14-day average was 6.5%, up from 6.49% on Saturday. The infection rate since data collection began in March was 15.7%.

The 34 new positive tests on Sunday brought the total caseload to 16,737. Another 90,185 people tested negative, and 16,144 are presumed recovered.

There were two more deaths reported Sunday, bringing the total since the first reported fatality in April to 372.

The county remains in the highest, or purple, tier in the state rating system that decides how much restaurants and other businesses can loosen its coronavirus restrictions. New rankings will be released by the state on Tuesday.

The 50 confirmed cases in local hospital beds were up from 41 on Saturday. There were 13 available intensive-care beds for adults, up from eight the day before.

State COVD-19

Of those who tested positive:

54% are female

46% male

7% are 14 years or younger

16% are ages 15 to 24

21% are 25 to 34,

18% are 35 to 44,

15% are 45 to 54

12% are 55 to 64

6% are 65 to 74

3% are 75 to 84,

2% are 85 or older.

Though they make up 47 percent of the population, Latinos represented 64 percent of the positive cases.





Geographically:

Modesto has 6,174 positive cases

Turlock has 2,231

Ceres has 2,079

Riverbank has 836

Patterson has 812

Oakdale has 379

Newman has 338

Waterford has 255

Hughson has 151

Supervisorial District 5 has 1,051

District 3 has 941

District 2 has 738

District 1 has 359

District 4 has 115

In other nearby counties:

San Joaquin County has 470 COVID-19-related deaths among 20,485 cases.





Merced County has 145 deaths among 9,033 cases.





Tuolumne County has 230 cases and four deaths.





Mariposa County has 76 cases and two deaths.

As of Monday morning, there were 832,973 confirmed cases in California and 16,151 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 7,418,737 U.S. cases and 209,734 deaths.

There has been some movement on the reopening of schools in previous weeks, with some having applied for waivers through the Stanislaus County Office of Education. Here also is the state list, which includes Stanislaus private schools seeking waiver approvals.

From around the state, nation and world

President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday if his condition continues to improve, his medical team said Sunday.

President Donald Trump, who has been hospitalized since Friday with COVID-19, left a Washington, D.C., medical center Sunday night in a motorcade to greet supporters, videos show.

Kenzo Takada, the iconic French-Japanese fashion designer famed for his jungle-infused designs and free-spirited aesthetic that channeled global travel, has died. He was 81.