Sweet food trend mochi donuts finds eager Central Valley fans at two local bakeries

What’s a fried treat that’s round, often comes glazed and has a hole in the middle?

If you said doughnuts, you’re only half right. The latest food trend to hit the Central Valley is mochi donuts, inspired by the popular Japanese delicacy. Two new pop-up businesses started making and selling the sweet snack in Stanislaus County in the past few months — Dough-Chii Mochi in Salida and Mochi Mi in Modesto.

Unlike it’s more well-known doughnut cousins, mochi donuts are typically made with rice flour instead of (or sometimes in addition to) traditional flour. They also look little different, a bit like a baby’s teething ring, with connected dough rounds forming a circle.

The taste also stands out, thanks to the different flour mixture. The result is an often crunchier and definitely chewier texture that melts away with each bite. In short, they’re darn tasty — and popular, often selling out at two pop-up locations in the area.

Dough-Chii Mochi operates weekends out of the Salida Donuts shop. Married co-owners and operators Hellen Vath and Zack Inthavong have doughnut glaze running through their veins, so to speak. They come from a family of doughnut makers and owned Glaze Donuts themselves in Ceres for several years before selling the shop in 2013.

Vath’s parents owned several doughnut shops in the region as well, so she grew up with a family of bakers. The Bee even ran a feature on them opening their fourth store in the area in 1994. Her aunt, Tonya Lim, owns and still operates Salida Donuts for the past 28 years. But Vath and her husband had left the baking world for corporate jobs (him with PG&E and her with Sutter Health).

Pop-ups keep valley from missing out on food trend

Still after trips to Hawaii, where mochi donuts are popular, they were lured back to the business. Vath said she was tired of the Central Valley missing out on popular food trends, and wanted to bring the treat to Modesto sooner rather than later.

The pandemic also gave them a push to try something new, and near the start they began researching recipes and trying mochi donuts from other shops.

“We realized this is something we need in the valley. All we have is regular doughnuts,” Vath said. “So we said, ‘Let’s bring it here.’”

Dough-chii Mochi owner Hellen Vath holds up some of her mochi donuts in her shop in Salida, Calif. April 24, 2021. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

In December they launched Dough-Chii Mochi and started making and selling them out of Salida Donuts in the afternoons when the business was closed for the day on Saturday and Sunday. They quickly caught on, thanks to colorful Instagram and social media posts, and now sell out many days.

Like Vath, Modesto resident Danika Kham started making her own mochi donuts at home during the pandemic. She gave them to friends and acquaintances, and then realized it could become something more. In December she partnered with the Asian Market on McHenry Avenue to sell her cottage bakery creations as Mochi Mi.

The Asian specialty grocery store gets fresh deliveries of the doughnuts Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday afternoons.

Kham’s mochi donuts combine rice flour and traditional flour, and have a darker and flatter appearance than the Dough-Chii Mochi varieties. She has emphasized bringing Asian flavors to the sweets, and said their springy, chewy consistency has already won loyal fans who come each day she delivers for fresh batches.

“When we first started there would always have a line waiting at the Asian Market,” Kham said. “Even as I drop them off to this day I see many familiar faces.”

Mochi donuts from Modesto, Calif.-based pop-up bakery Mochi Mi for sale at the Asian Market. Danika Kham Mochi Mi

Kham rotates through about 13 flavors, from matcha to chocolate pretzel to Harry Potter-inspired Butter Beer for her Mochi Mi creations. Vath’s Dough-Chii Mochi makes some 30 flavors and offers about half a dozen each weekend day, ranging from Japanese flavors like ube (a purple Japanese sweet potato) to cinnamon-sugar churro and strawberry crunch.

Mochi donuts sell for a little more than your average doughnuts, thanks largely to their special ingredients. Mochi Mi creations are $2.99 apiece, or custom orders are $15 for half a dozen, $25 for a dozen and $5 for a box of 15 mochi donut holes. At Dough-Chii Mochi the treats are $2.50 apiece, or $13 for a half dozen and $25 for a full dozen.

Both pop-up places open in the afternoons, with Kham bringing hers to the Asian Market at around 1:30 p.m. on delivery days. And Vath and her husband open the Salida Donuts location from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Dough-Chii Mochi also sells an assortment of boba and bubble tea drinks. The brightly colored treats from both pop-up bakeries are a hit on social media and sharing and tagging photos of the treats is encouraged.

Mochi donuts and a milk tea drink from Dough-chii Mochi in Salida, Calif. April 24, 2021. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

For Vath, who never thought she’d be back running a doughnut shop, it’s been fun to return to her sweet roots.

“I used to hate it, I hated working in a doughnut shop,” she said. “But we missed it. This is something to bring to the community and something everyone can enjoy.”

For more on Dough-Chii Mochi, at Salida Donuts at 4520 Broadway Ave., visit www.facebook.com/doughchiimochi209 and for more on Mochi Mi, in the Asian Marker at 2425 McHenry Ave in Modesto, visit www.facebook.com/officialmochimi.