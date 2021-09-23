New Stockton Amazon warehouse facility opening soon, hiring for 2,200 open positions

As Stanislaus County residents await the completion of a new Amazon fulfillment center in Turlock, job seekers can apply for some 2,200 open positions at the online seller’s new Stockton facility.

The retail giant is opening a new inbound cross dock (IXD) center in Stockton, at 6001 S Austin Road on the San Joaquin County city’s southeast border. The new center is expected to open by the end of October, but company officials said hiring is already underway.

The new facility is seeking to staff 2,200 part-time and full-time positions. According to a press release from the company, jobs start at $17.55 per hour and include health benefits, paid time off and paid parental leave.

The center will be the fourth Amazon facility in the Stockton area. According to the release the new 638,000-square-foot IXD center will “receive and consolidate products from vendors” and then ship products to surrounding Amazon fulfillment centers.

The company statement said placing the IXD centers near existing fulfillment centers like the one in Stockton allows them to “reduce the need for warehousing/inventory storage to reduce costs, remove movement of product into and out of storage, reduce order fulfillment time, and improve on-time order delivery.”

“There’s something for everyone here at Amazon,” Nicole Bilich, HR manager at SCK4 said in the release. “From robotics, to problem-solvers, to senior management, there’s an abundance of career opportunities to choose from.”

Earlier this month Amazon officially announced plans for its under construction fulfillment center on about 75 acres of land off Fulkerth Road just west of Highway 99 in the Turlock Regional Industrial Park. Work has been underway at the site since April on the new million-square-foot warehouse. Amazon officials said the Turlock facility is expected to open mid-2022.

To apply for positions at the Stockton IXD center you must be at least 18 years or old and have a high school diploma or equivalent. For more information visit amazon.com/jobs.