Major distribution center with 1,000 jobs is coming to Turlock — and signs point to Amazon

A million-square-foot warehouse-distribution center employing 1,000 workers is planned for the Turlock Regional Industrial Park.

And while officials won’t comment and some cite non-disclosure agreements, there are strong indicators it will be an Amazon facility.

For instance, the project’s applicant — Seefried Development Management of Phoenix — is part of Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties, which describes itself on its website as “a longtime Amazon development and project management partner.”

And the president of QR AMZ Propco, the real estate holding company that bought the 70 plus acres in the industrial park for the project, works for QuadReal, a Canadian real estate company that also has worked with Amazon.

The QuadReal official did not respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday. A Seefried employee in Phoenix said the Turlock project is confidential, and the company would not comment.

Amazon Western region spokesperson Xavier Van Chau said the company has made no announcement about and signed no lease for the proposed Turlock site off Fulkerth Road to the west of Highway 99.

“Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers. We don’t have any specific operation plans to share at this time,” he said in an email statement.

Century 21 MM real estate agent Clarence Oliveira said the project will be a one-million-square-foot warehouse-distribution center and employ 1,000 workers. But he said he could not confirm whether it will be an Amazon facility.

“I’m excited for Turlock,” Oliveira said about the project. “It’s huge. A million square feet and a thousand jobs.”

Paper trail leads to Amazon

The city of Turlock cannot comment on the future tenant of the facility, said Nathan Bray, interim Director of Development Services. The city signed a non-disclosure agreement with Seefried that prevents releasing confidential information, Bray said in an email.

Bray confirmed Seefried sent the city a uniform application to construct a 1,080,308-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility, however. The city issued a grading permit for the project Tuesday, but has yet to finalize a building permit, encroachment permit or lot line adjustments the applicant requested.

A California Environmental Quality Act exemption notice filed Feb. 21 by the Stanislaus County Clerk’s office for Turlock lays out the specifications for the proposed facility as a “Class A e-commerce warehouse and distribution center” on the site.

The roughly 75-acre site will be bounded by an irrigation canal on its south, Fransil Lane on its west and the future extension of Tegner Road to its east. The land encompasses nine parcels, of which 69.5 acres are for the project site and an adjacent 6.1 acres for right of way use. The new project would be just down the street from Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s brewery-taproom headquarters on Fulkerth.

According to the CEQA notice, the new warehouse and distribution center will be composed of a 1,249,095-square-foot warehouse with a 36,241-square-foot main office and restrooms “pop-out.” Records show the single-story structure will have all the amenities to be “operated by a large internet retailer for fulfillment of internet purchases” 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.

The project is listed under the code name “Project Hornet” in paperwork or by its Minor Discretionary Permit No. “MDP 2020-20.” Vague references to Project Hornet and MDP 2020-20 can be found in Turlock City Council agendas from this year.

The secrecy surrounding the possible Amazon project is nothing new. Before the online retailing giant opened its first distribution center in Stanislaus County in Patterson in late 2013, the development was referenced only as “Project X” in city documentation beginning in early 2012.

Sellers decline to comment

The sales of the Turlock parcels closed in March. The land had been predominately almond orchards with some open space and a few buildings. Work to clear the land has begun.

The Bee attempted to speak with three of the landowners who sold their property.

One did not return messages seeking comment, another said he has heard the talk and rumors that Amazon is coming to Turlock but could not confirm that, and the third initially said in a brief phone call that Amazon is coming but later said he did not want to be interviewed.

Companies at the Turlock Regional Industrial Park include Blue Diamond, Foster Farms, US Cold Storage, Sunnyside Farms and California Dairies Inc. The first two operate on the most land, said Maryn Pitt, Assistant to the City Manager for Economic Development and Housing. Blue Diamond has 80 acres and Foster Farms has three facilities, including a 75-acre parcel.

Most of the industrial companies employ 100 to 200 people each, Pitt said in an email. About 350 and 250 people work at Blue Diamond and California Dairies, respectively.

The park is bounded by Fulkerth Road to the north, Washington Road to the west, Linwood-Glenwood avenues to the south and Highway 99 to the east.

Besides its Patterson location, Amazon already has large distribution centers the Northern San Joaquin Valley with facilities in Tracy and Stockton.