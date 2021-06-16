Looking for work? A local staffing agency is hosting a job fair at Modesto mall

Positions open at an upcoming job fair at Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall include forklift operators. Modesto Bee file

Job seekers can head to the mall this week for a regional hiring fair.

The staffing agency BBSI Modesto will set up shop at Vintage Faire Mall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 18, on the second floor next to Claire’s. Jobs are available across a variety of industries, from general labor to winery workers, bottling, clerical workers and forklift operators.

BBSI’s hiring fair comes as employers across the region struggle to attract applicants, leaving many short-staffed. Even though California has gained jobs over the past few months, data from the California Budget and Policy Center shows the state is still down more jobs than it lost in the 2008 financial crisis.

The majority of recent job gains are in the state’s lowest-paying industries, the report found, but those industries still have markedly fewer jobs than they did before the pandemic started.

Those interested in applying can schedule an appointment at the fair by calling 209-576-0322 or visiting the company’s website.

