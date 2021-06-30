Want to visit Great Wolf’s Northern California water resort? What you need to know

Want to stay at Great Wolf Lodge? Here is what you need to know.

How much does it cost?

Room rates start at $199 for a family suite (with two queen beds and a full-size sofa sleeper), $239 for the Wolf Den (with children’s themed bunk beds) and $349 for a Grizzly Suite (king-sized master bedroom, two queen beds in a second room and a sleeper sofa). But expect prices to vary depending on availability and demand.

Are there any specials?

Great Wolf has a grand opening offer that will save visitors up to 30%, according to its website. Book before July 2 to stay before Dec. 16, and use code “GRAND”. For the best prices, resort officials recommend booking mid-week.

What do you get with your stay?

Every night’s stay gets you two days of access to the water park, from 1 p.m, on day of arrival until close of departure date. Towels and life jackets are provided by the lodge and lifeguards are always on duty. Check in is at 4 p.m., with check out at 11 a.m. Some other entertainment is included in the stay price, such as daily crafts, story time, and a “PJ Dance Party.”

What costs extra?

Other amenities, such as a the attractions in the family entertainment center (which includes a video arcade, ropes obstacle course, mini golf, mirror maze and bowling alley), are available with expanded packages or for purchase individually. MagiQuest, the resort’s in-house interactive scavenger hunt game, must also be bought separately. The resort offers three levels of packages that include the other amenities ranging from $49.99 to $79.99 per person.

Are there mask requirements?

Consistent with CDC guidelines, face coverings are required at the resorts for visitors not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Where is the lodge?

Great Wolf Lodge is at 2500 Daniels Street, Manteca California, 95337. The lodge is visible from Highway 120, next to the Costco.

More information is available at the Great Wolf Northern California website at www.greatwolf.com/northern-california.