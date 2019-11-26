Everything you need to shop Black Friday holiday deals in Modesto, valley this season

Shoppers in a line to get into the Pink store during the Black Friday Sale on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2017, at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto California. jwestberg@modbee.com

Filling up on turkey, stuffing and all the fixings is just part of the American Thanksgiving weekend tradition. Shopping until you drop has become the other.

This Black Friday (and before), area retailers will be open and ready for crowds going to get a jump on their holiday shopping. A look at the hours of operation for some of the major retailers, centers and government services in the region this weekend:

Best Buy: Doors open at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day for Black Friday doorbusters, and will close at 1 a.m. Two hours before open on Thursday, staff will hand out tickets to those in line for select sale items. Stores will reopen Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. and be open regular hours over the weekend. For more, visit www.bestbuy.com.

Kohl’s: Black Friday deals online have already started, and in-store will begin at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The store will be open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and normal holiday hours afterward. For more, visit www.kohls.com.

McHenry Village: Most stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but Sprouts Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for your last-minute Thanksgiving meal needs. Starting Friday, stores should be open regular hours (with some offering extended holiday hours). The center’s Santa’s Village, offering pictures with Santa, will be open 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free horse-drawn carriage rides run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more, visit www.mchenryvillage.com.

Mod Shop: The downtown Modesto shopping tradition continues. Mod Shop, which celebrates Small Business Saturday, will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The free event features area artists and crafters selling their wares inside 10 downtown businesses. They are: The Century, Nine3One, Mistlin Gallery, Tresetti’s, Health Plan of San Joaquin, Heart + Soul Coffee, Deva Cafe, Dragonfly Art For Life, Concetta and Mod Spot. For more, visit www.modshop209.com.

Target: Doors open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day for Black Friday doorbuster deals, and will remain open until 1 a.m. The store will reopen at 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and then be open regular hours the rest of the weekend. For more, visit www.target.com.

Vintage Faire Mall: Stores will open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, until midnight. Then the mall will reopen from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, with regular holiday hours afterward. HGTV’s Santa HQ at in Center Court will be open mall hours as well for photos. For more information, visit www.shopvintagefairemall.com.

Walmart: Black Friday sales begin online at 7 p.m. Wednesday and in-store at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The Walmart on Plaza Parkway is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and on McHenry Avenue from 6 a.m. to midnight daily. For more, visit www.walmart.com.

Government services: City of Modesto and Stanislaus County government services at Tenth Street Place will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, reopening Monday for normal business hours. The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver Thanksgiving Day, resuming mail delivery Friday.