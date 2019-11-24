Let there be skating: All you need to know about Modesto-area ice rinks

Maira Aguilar, right, and Jacob DeBoss, left, skate together at Modesto On Ice in Downtown Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

The weather outside is far from frightful, which makes ice skating even more delightful.

Ice rinks across the Central Valley and foothills are starting their season. Skaters of all ages and skill levels can lace them up and go for a glide at outdoor rinks in Modesto, Turlock and Lathrop and an indoor arena in Long Barn.

A look at where, when and how much it will cost to skate this holiday season in the region:

Modesto on Ice

The tented outdoor ice rink in downtown Modesto opened Saturday for its fifth season. The rink will remain open through Jan. 20. Skating starts at 10 a.m. most Fridays through Sundays and 4 p.m. most Mondays through Thursdays (earlier on holiday weeks) and goes until 11:30 p.m. most Fridays and Saturdays and 10 p.m. most Sundays through Thursdays. Skating sessions are held every 90 minutes.

Skating sessions are $12 for children 3 to 12 years old and $15 for ages 13 and up (skate rentals included in the price). The rink also offers season passes, which allow for daily skating for $239 ages 3 to 12 and $299 ages 13 and up. It’s located at 1131 11th St., Modesto. For more information, call 209-300-3693 or visit www.modestoonice.com.

Fields of Ice

The Turlock outdoor rink operated by R.A.M. Farms Inc. returned on Friday for its sixth season and will be open through Jan. 20. The partially covered rink is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (though hours may vary on holidays, so check the schedule) and sessions are held every two hours.

Skating sessions are $10 for children ages 3 to 12, $12 ages 13 and up Monday through Thursday, and $12 for children, $14 ages 13 and up Friday through Sunday (skate rentals included in the price). The rink also offers season passes for $250 for children, $300 for adults. It’s at 716 N. Daubenberger Road, Turlock. For more information, call 209-649-7078 or visit turlockfieldsofice.com.

Long Barn Lodge

The Long Barn Lodge Ice Skating Arena in Tuolumne County opened Saturday for its season, which will run through March 15. The indoor arena is open for public skating 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. There are no time limits for skating once entry is paid.

Skating entry is $11 per person, and skate rentals are $3 additional. School skating trips, which are offered weekdays (no holidays), are $8 per person and include a cup of hot cocoa. It’s located at 25957 Long Barn Road in Long Barn. For more information, call 209-586-3533 or visit longbarn.com.

Dell’Osso Family Farm

The Lathrop family attraction opens its Holidays on the Farm on Dec. 14, and will run through Jan. 4. The outdoor ice rink will be open throughout. The ice is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. most Fridays through Sundays and noon to 9 p.m. most Mondays through Thursdays.

Skating is $10 children 7 and under, $12 for ages 8 and up Mondays through Thursdays, and $12 children children 7 and under, $14 ages 8 and up Fridays through Sundays (skate rentals included in the price, $2 less with own skates). It’s 501 Manthey Road, Lathrop. For more information, call 209-982-0833 or visit holidaysonthefarm.com.