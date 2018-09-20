Service shops at Target for you and delivers the same day. And it’s coming to Modesto

A new online delivery service coming to the Central Valley will let you get all your Target shopping done from the comfort of your couch, and even bring you a beer afterward for all of your not-so-hard work.
Shipt, billed as a “membership-based grocery marketplace,” is offering same-day delivery from Target, CVS and Safeway to Modesto, Merced, Stockton, Fresno and Sacramento starting in October. The app-based service will shop for some 55,000 groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys and other products from the participating stores, including beer and wine from Target.
The service runs $99 a year, but valley customers who sign up before its launch next month can become a member for $49. Once signed up for the program all deliveries over $35 are free. For smaller orders, a $7 delivery fee applies (and also applies for all alcohol orders).
Shipt offers delivery in as little as one hour or you can schedule delivery within a one-hour window. It launches in Modesto, Sacramento and Stockton on Oct. 4 and then in Merced, Bakersfield, Fresno and Visalia-Porterville on Oct. 11.
Founded in Alabama in 2014, Shipt has offices in Birmingham and San Francisco. In 2017 Target Corp. acquired the company for $550 million with the intention of starting same-day shipping from its retail stores in 2018.
“Shipt’s expansion throughout California has brought the convenience of fresh groceries and household necessities to homes throughout the state, and we look forward to making the service available to even more California residents,” Bill Smith, Shipt founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement about the Central Valley launch.
Shipt is now available to nearly 70 million households in more than 200 markets across the country. It is one of a number of online food and grocery delivery services to expand to the Central Valley including Instacart, FoodJets and Postmates. Local grocery stores have also begun offering their own services including ClickCart from Save Mart and eCart from Raley’s.
For more information on Shipt visit www.shipt.com.
