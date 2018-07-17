Get two all-beef patties, special sauce and more with new Modesto delivery options

We might not have flying cars yet like we were promised the future would hold, but at least we can get a Big Mac at the snap (or more like tap) of our fingers.

Two of the nation’s largest app-based delivery services — Uber Eats and Postmates — have launched in Modesto in recent weeks. They join an increasingly crowded field of delivery services including GrubHub, DoorDash and FoodJets, which all expanded into the area earlier this year.

Uber Eats, which is run by ridesharing giant Uber, offers food delivery service and has partnered with McDonald’s to deliver the fast food chain’s menu to Modesto and surrounding cities. The service also works with other restaurants. Postmates, meanwhile, distinguishes itself as being an anything delivery app for more than just food. Both have been successful in large metropolitan areas and enter the Modesto market amid a flurry of new online food and grocery shopping options.

San Francisco-based Postmates launched in Modesto a week ago. The service allows people to order more than just food — everything from cold medicine to laundry detergent and car batteries.

“We refer to Postmates as the anything network. When you use Postmates, you can order food, drugstore items, diapers, toilet paper — whatever you need, we got you,” said Postmates spokeswoman April Conyers.

The Modesto launch was part of a large-scale 100-city expansion for the company. They are now in 365 cities nationwide and parts of Mexico. The network has more than 200,000 delivery personnel who drive, bike and even walk the products to customers. Though, in a more suburban area like Modesto, you can expect your delivery person to drive up to your house instead of hoofing it.

Delivery fees typically run between $3.99 per order for partner merchants and $5.99 per order plus a service fee for non-partners. All of the tips go directly to the delivery drivers. Customers can also sign up for a monthly subscription for $6.99, paid annually, which gives free delivery for orders over $20.

Uber Eats has launched its food delivery in Modesto as well as the surrounding cities of Salida, Ceres and Ripon. The company is national partners with McDonald’s and launched its Modesto partnership Tuesday. Central Valley McDonald’s franchise owner Dennis Graspointner said it’s a match made in fast food lovers’ heaven.

“You have two well-identified brands, McDonald’s is a worldwide brand and Uber has such powerful name recognition. So we’re rolling this out throughout the country,” said Graspointner, who owns eight McDonald’s in the Modesto area. “We anticipate it being a pretty good part of our business. A lot of folks will say, instead of calling their spouse to drive by McDonald’s and bring food home, now will just go home and order and it will be there for them.”

McDonald’s General Manager Diego Gutierrez, who works in Graspointner’s Carpenter Road location, said he expects between 15 to 20 orders a day at his store to start. The restaurant offers the vast majority of its menu (including its signature Big Macs) via the service, minus its soft-serve ice cream for obvious, melty reasons.

Delivery fees for Uber Eats typically run around $4.99 per order plus tip, but in the future “busy fees” could be added based on demand at any given time — similar to how the company does its surge pricing for rideshare services. Uber Eats, which launched in Modesto in late June, has dozens of restaurants on its roster and continues to add more.

Both delivery services are still looking for drivers in the region. Uber Eats couriers must be at least 19 years old, and Postmates requires its delivery drivers be at least 18. The apps are free to download on all Apple or Android devices. To find out more about the delivery services, visit www.postmates.com or www.ubereats.com.

