There will be waterslides in Manteca again. Construction on Great Wolf Lodge to begin

Manteca is getting new waterslides, and then some, as Great Wolf Lodge announced plans to begin work on a new, massive water-park resort in the city.
The Manteca location will be the Midwest-based company’s first Northern California resort, and expected to draw visitors from the Central Valley, Bay Area and beyond. The 500-room family resort is being built on a 29-acre lot along the western end of Daniels Street, next to Costco and adjacent to the Big League Dreams Sports Park off Highway 120.
Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. CEO Murray Hennessy said the company is excited to come to Manteca and expand its reach into the northern half of the state.
“The strong support from the local community and government, along with the overall family-friendly nature of Manteca, made this a perfect location for a Great Wolf Lodge. We’re looking forward to being a part of this community and contributing to its continued growth,” he said in a statement about the opening.
Beside its 500 hotel rooms, the resort will feature a 95,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 45,000-square-foot family entertainment center and several dining options among other amenities.
The pools are all heated and feature an assortment of body slides, tube slides, raft rides and splash areas. The entertainment center, called the Great Wolf Adventure Park, will have a multi-level ropes course, miniature golf course, video arcade and MagiQuest – Great Wolf Lodge’s signature live-action adventure game.
Construction will begin later this year and the lodge is slated to open in the first half of 2020. It will be the company’s 19th North American site, and second in the state. It’s other California resort is in Garden Grove, near Anaheim.
Company officials said the new resort should bring 600 direct jobs to the region. Manteca city officials project the resort will produce a net fiscal surplus of $1 million annually for the city. Over a 30-year period, they expect to bring in $100 million in net revenue in property, sales and hotel taxes.
Manteca Mayor Steve DeBrum said he was “thrilled” to welcome the resort, and praised the work of city officials in developing the partnership.
“The city has been working toward this type of project for a number of years, and with Great Wolf’s reputation for family-friendly attractions and experiences throughout their resorts, it’s a great fit for Manteca,” he said in a statement.
The city and Great Wolf Resorts have been negotiating to bring waterslides back to Manteca on-and-off for the past decade. Official plans for the resort were first revealed in February, and then won unanimous approval from the Manteca City Council in March.
The resort is the first water park to return to the region since the Manteca Waterslides closed in 2004. First opened in 1974, the waterslides were a Central Valley fixture for 30 years. The attraction on Oakwood Lake was a big family draw, helped by the business’s catchy jingle that aired for years in the region.
