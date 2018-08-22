One injured in three-vehicle crash on El Vista in Modesto

Modesto police and firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a report of a pin-in collision on El Vista Avenue.

At about 5:50, they were dispatched to El Vista just north of Miller Avenue, where they found three vehicles involved, one of them on its roof with the driver still inside.

The crash was not a pin-in, Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said, and firefighters were able to get the victim out without using hydraulic tools. He said the person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the driver is female (name and age were not available) and had a complaint of pain.

The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured, Jesberg said. One of those vehicles was parked along El Vista, with the occupant apparently living in it, Jesberg said.

The driver of the northbound car that overturned told officers that a vehicle coming the opposite direction had its high beams on, causing a glare that blinded her. The driver clipped the parked, occupied vehicle on the east side of El Vista, Bear said, which caused her vehicle to flip. Another vehicle then hit the overturned one.

The investigation likely will find the primary collision factor to be an unsafe turning movement by the northbound driver who clipped the parked car, Bear said.

Wednesday’s was at least the 27th crash this year along the mile-long road. One family across from El Vista Elementary was so fed up with destruction of its vehicles and property by reckless drivers that it put a row of bollards in front of its home.