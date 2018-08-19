After five crashes into its property and parked cars, Modesto family fed up

Fed up and frightened by reckless drivers on El Vista Avenue in Modesto, some residents have taken big steps to protect themselves and their property.
After four crashes since November 2016 that have damaged seven family cars (in several cases, totaling them), the Garcias at 417 El Vista sunk six concrete-filled metal posts into the front yard last summer. A fifth crash, the afternoon of Aug.6, put the posts to the test.
In that latest incident, the southbound driver of a Ford pickup crashed into a Chevrolet pickup parked curbside at a neighbor’s home just north of the Garcias’. The Ford stopped when it hit the northernmost post in the Garcia yard, but the impact propelled the Chevy along all the posts before it came to rest at the family’s driveway.
The crash damaged the Garcias’ fence and some landscaping, but “if it wasn’t for the crash poles that my father put up, the driver’s car would have driven onto our front lawn and caused more severe property damage,” 22-year-old Nora Garcia said Thursday.
This month’s was the third crash to damage neighbors’ property as well as her own family’s, Garcia said. The worst was in April 2017, when a woman hit the car of a neighbor two doors down, then hit a Garcia family car parked curbside, knocking it into the driveway, where two other cars were parked. All three of her family’s cars were totaled, Nora Garcia said.
After crashes in November and December 2016, her family and the neighbors on their south side began parking vehicles on their lawns to keep them safer than curbside. “A few months later, the city sent us a letter saying you can’t park on unpaved land, and they ticketed us,” Garcia said. Those neighbors to the south recently paved over their lawn so they can legally park on their property, she said.
The crashes have occurred on weekdays, weekends, daytime and nighttime. Factors at least some of them appear to have in common, Garcia said, are speeding and distracted driving. The driver in the April 2017 crash admitted she was reaching for her purse, Garcia said, and the driver on Aug. 6 told her he was texting. When a police officer interviewed him, though, the driver said he was distracted by flowers at one of the homes, Garcia said.
That driver also said he was going the speed limit, 35 mph, she said. “There’s no way,” Garcia added. “It was probably 45 or 50. Having lived here so long (23 years in November), we know how fast cars go and how little they abide by the school limit.” El Vista Elementary is right across the street, and the speed limit is 25 mph when students are present.
According to the Modesto Police Department, the most common primary collision factors on El Vista are speeding, DUI, unsafe lane changes and making left turns in front of oncoming traffic.
So far this year on the mile-long road (El Vista becomes Oakdale Road north of Scenic Drive and Mitchell Road south of Yosemite Boulevard), there have been 26 collisions, according to department spokeswoman Sharon Bear. At that rate, the total is likely to break 40 by year’s end.
That wouldn’t be a jump over the past couple of years. MPD records show 37 El Vista crashes in 2014, 29 in 2015, 44 in 2016 and 49 in 2017, Bear said. She said that in the past three years, six crashes have involved the Garcia property.
So far, the crashes have cost the Garcia family only money (car rentals, insurance deductibles, etc.) and time away from work and school to meet with police and insurance adjusters. But Garcia said she fears that if the city doesn’t take action, it’s just a matter of time before someone — a schoolchild, maybe — is hit in a front yard or while walking on a sidewalk.
She said she’d like to see a permanent increase in traffic enforcement along the road and, “at the very least,” the addition of bike lanes as a buffer between drivers and cars parked curbside.
City spokesman Thomas Reeves said there are no plans to put bike lanes on El Vista. “Our team did some research — on site and at the office — and determined the travel lanes and parking lanes to be adequate (19 feet wide),” he said via email.
Staff visited the site last week, he said, and took photographs. Because of water line installation, Reeves said, the markings on El Vista are in “really bad shape” and will be redone as soon as possible.
The Police Department currently has four traffic officers, Bear said, and when time permits, they spend extra time doing enforcement on El Vista. “At times, our auxiliary traffic officers assist with patrolling El Vista Avenue as well,” she said.
And though distracted driving didn’t show up as a primary cause of collisions on El Vista, Bear said, education and enforcement are a department priority. MPD currently is working under a state Office of Traffic Safety grant that began last October and expires Sept. 30. “As of August 1, we have issued 508 citations (citywide) for distracted driving,” Bear said. “This covers cell phone usage, eating while driving, applying makeup, inattention, etc.”
