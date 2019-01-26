A record-breaking year for A Book of Dreams

The annual Book of Dreams fundraiser culminated Friday with an awards ceremony for the seven participating agencies.

This year, the fundraiser — a partnership between The Modesto Bee and the Stanislaus Community Foundation — brought in a record-breaking $81,526.

“This was a testament to what a caring and generous community we have,” Bee Editor Brian Clark said. “The support of our readers and the Stanislaus Community Foundation was truly remarkable.

“It also illustrates just one of the impacts a local news organization can have on its community.”

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Marian Kaanon, president and chief executive officer of the Stanislaus Community Foundation, thanked the donors.

“Stanislaus Community Foundation was honored to partner with The Bee on this year’s Book of Dreams,” she said. “We saw some large gifts, which helped meet our match dollars this year. And, promoting the critical mission of these local agencies and helping to steer funds to them is so important.”





The final total included a variety of donations, large and small, as well as a matching grant of $25,000 from the Stanislaus County Focus on Prevention initiative. More than 200 individuals, families and businesses donated.

The funds were distributed among the participating agencies: Cambridge Academies, The Turlock Gospel Mission, Haven Women’s Center, Children’s Crisis Center, Modesto Gospel Mission, the Salvation Army and Family Promise.

Checks were presented in a ceremony at the foundation’s office near downtown Modesto.

Each week through the holiday season, The Bee featured one of the nonprofit organizations in its pages and online. The Stanislaus Community Foundation handled all the donations and coordinated the matching grant.