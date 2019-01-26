2018 Book of Dreams | A list of our contributors

This is a list of contributors to “A Book of Dreams,” the annual fundraiser by The Modesto Bee, in partnership with the Stanislaus Community Foundation, to support seven Stanislaus County nonprofit agencies. Our contributors helped raise more than $81,000.
|Name
|Organization/Honorarium/Memorial
|Amount
|John Stott
|$150
|Anonymous
|$700
|Clarence P. & June D. Blom
|$100
|Linda S. Kenyon
|$100
|Terri L. Mitchell
|$10
|Anonymous
|$100
|Delsie L. Schrimp
|$500
|Joan P. Smith
|The Stratford At Beyer Park
|$25
|Nan G. Winter
|$100
|Nick and Mardy Chipponeri
|$200
|Anne & George Britton
|$125
|Dave & Brenda Normoyle
|$250
|Ceres Woman’s Club
|$100
|Family Health Care Med. Grp./Modesto
|$1,000
|Lee M. Brooks
|$500
|Chella J. Gonsalves
|$100
|Elaine D. Ixcot
|$50
|Peggie Kaelin
|$100
|Anonymous
|$25
|Hazel A. Paul
|$100
|Mike and Melissa Tozzi
|$100
|Sharyn L. Brown
|$70
|Anonymous
|$50
|Jane A. Grant
|Jennifer Ortman
|$50
|Anonymous
|$50
|Susan D.L. Hickerson
|$40
|Peggy Hoyle
|$50
|Joseph Kaaekuahiwi
|Big Island Movers
|$300
|Diane R. Keller
|$100
|Stephanie Kincanon
|$100
|Mr. & Mrs. Hart Laurance
|$25
|Mel and Betty Lowe
|$200
|Joe and Karen Martini
|$200
|Patricia J. Morrow
|$100
|Stephen and Linda Ray
|$200
|Stan and Janet Skooglund
|$100
|Anonymous
|$100
|Lorese G. Vandermark
|Lorese G. Vandemark, D.D.S., Inc.
|$200
|Deborah M. Gunther
|$50
|Ellen & Mike Dambrosio
|$100
|Anonymous
|$50
|Bill & Vernonica Loretelli
|$100
|Loretelli Family
|Loretelli Farms
|$200
|Carl & Carolyn Claybaugh
|$50
|Richard & Jill Connolly
|$100
|Jonaca & Bill Driscoll
|$300
|Rudy Estrada
|$50
|Sharon & David Froba
|$300
|Lawton N. Hards
|$50
|Cathy Jennison
|$200
|Brian Moore & Jerilyn Self
|$150
|Anonymous
|$500
|Tom Myers and Anne Blondeau
|$50
|Patrick L. O’Sullivan
|$50
|Buzz and Nancy Rasmussen
|$100
|William Rose
|$200
|John and Marge Scheuber
|$200
|Sue and Randy Siefkin
|$100
|Joe and Ann Swain
|Swain Financial Services Inc
|$250
|Randy and Sandy Clark
|$250
|Tim and Lisa Bettencourt
|$250
|Anonymous
|$25
|Ron and Lynn Dickerson
|Ryan Dickerson
|$100
|Anonymous
|$20
|Anonymous
|$100
|Doug and Frieda Rector
|$100
|Paul F. Tischer
|$500
|Tom and Grace Van Groningen
|$200
|Brent Wedge
|$100
|T. Nolan and S. Keyser
|$100
|Ed and Lois Cathcart
|$100
|Anonymous
|$50
|Anonymous
|$100
|Anonymous
|$100
|John and Roberta Greenstreet
|$200
|Mick and Sharon Hickman
|$50
|Anonymous
|$200
|Anonymous
|$50
|Shri Hanuman Mandir of Modesto
|$51
|David and Melba Yarbrough
|Anonymous
|$100
|Don and Alvera Baumgratz
|$100
|Anonymous
|$200
|Anonymous
|$25
|Carmen Ingols
|$100
|Anonymous
|$50
|Anonymous
|$50
|Claudia J Nunes
|$50
|Brian and Pat Clark
|$200
|Susan Creedon
|$250
|Johnna and Ken Bryant
|$100
|George and Helen Badal
|$100
|Dionicio D Cruz and Family
|$100
|The Halfman Family
|$25
|Richard and Zanetta Erickson
|$500
|Ron and Jackie Greenwood
|$200
|Betty L Hedstrom
|Newby and Georgia Herrick
|$150
|Barbara M. Ott
|$150
|Patricia Walters
|$50
|Helen Woods
|$100
|Anonymous
|$100
|John and Colleen Myrtakis
|100
|Vicetta Lee Utley
|$100
|Sharon and David Schroeder
|$100
|Louise and Paul Kantro
|$200
|Ed and Pam DiFrancia
|$100
|Sandra de Alcuaz
|$250
|Marcie S. Dillon
|$300
|Gerry Jackson
|In Memory of my daughter Kim
|$100
|Tom and Denna Jackson
|$500
|Josephine C. Krueger
|$100
|Pam Mendoza
|$25
|Anonymous
|$50
|Lynn and Sue Zwahlen
|$100
|Barbara and Tom Knight
|$75
|Judy A Lehr
|$100
|Anonymous
|$20
|Nancy and Gordon Berg
|$100
|Carol and Bill Rogers
|$50
|Carl and Rebecca Heffner
|$100
|Mary L. Lyons/Mapes Family Ranch
|$10,000
|Jim and Lisa Pfaff
|$250
|Amanda and Noah Hughes
|Frank Cantele
|$100
|Christine Beckstrom
|$200
|Charles & Dianne Swanson
|Norma Swanson
|$50
|Carol J Jorritsma
|$25
|Steve and Terri Taylor
|Barbara Martin, Marjorie Westlake
|$200
|Marilyn and William Michael
|$100
|Satendra and Madhu Singh
|Hannah Prasad
|$100
|Charlene West
|Calvin and Pauline Laakso
|$100
|Joe Kroeze
|Eva Kroeze
|$100
|Richard and Debbie Stone
|$100
|Anonymous
|$40
|Mike and Irene Schenone
|Cathy Johns and Elmer Schenone
|Eve Sue
|Marguerite Engelhardt
|$250
|Anonymous
|$10,000
|Mike Fenley
|$200
|Yvonne A. Allen
|$100
|Cheryl and Jim Banducci
|$100
|Rhonda Bryan
|$100
|Christine Corning
|$100
|Michael and Patricia Cousins
|$100
|Kenn and Jessica Cunningham
|Ham Cunningham; Dick Cunningham; Cindy Gipp
|Don and Elaine Harmon
|$200
|Dolores Angela Herrera
|$50
|Leslie Hoegh
|$300
|Agnes Land
|$100
|Alice Lowe
|Tim Lowe
|$500
|Steve Malmberg
|Alma Johnson
|$100
|Lou McGrath
|$100
|Cliff and Arlene Nagle
|$100
|Kaye and Jerry Osborn
|$50
|Ruben and Mary Ellen Ramos
|$50
|H. Dieter and Hanna Renning
|Tom and Denise Solomon
|$100
|Henrietta Sparkman
|$100
|Joan Theaker
|$150
|Anonymous
|$25
|Anonymous
|$50
|Anonymous
|$100
|Stanislaus Community Foundation - Focus on Prevention Fund
|$25,000
|Curtis and Nancy Grant
|George Blom
|$500
|Robin Carol Johnson
|$200
|Coleen Sparkman
|$100
|Anonymous
|$50
|Jim and Betty Bickner
|Clayton Burch
|$100
|Jack and Sheila Collishaw
|$500
|Judith A. Lyons
|$100
|Anonymous
|$50
|Jan and Gary Hartley
|$50
|Bob, Jonathan and Katherine McManus
|$100
|Pat Oliver
|$100
|Catherine Quittmeyer
|$100
|Michael J Kumler
|Jenny and Donald
|$500
|Anonymous
|$7,000
|Glenn and Carol Andrews
|$200
|Santokh Singh Kodial
|$250
|Ron and Charlotte Carpenter
|Carl and Cathern Rinehart
|$200
|RJ Heck
|Uninsured people in Stanislaus County
|$100
|Elizabeth Silveira-Crow
|$100
|Anonymous
|$1,000
|Regina Kirk
|$10
|Cynthia Lopez
|Ana M Lopez
|$100
|Denise Key
|$50
|Robert and Susan Allaire
|$100
|Ann M. Arnold
|$100
|Anonymous
|$200
|Ruth Ann Bonzi
|$75
|Janelle Gray
|$500
|Deborah Gunther
|$50
|Susan James
|$50
|James and Pamela Smith
|$75
|Paul and Karen Cornwell
|$200
|Mike and Suki Kiyoi
|$100
|Kelly Gregerson
|$50
|Everett and Jennifer Leon-Guerrero
|$100
|Bruce and Diane Hinkley
|$100
|Donny and Sabia Young
|$100
|Gerry Chipman
|$25
|S. Dieker and M. Saeler
|$100
|Don and Claire Doud
|$100
|Carleen Goodrich
|$100
|Frances Kelly
|Darrell and Donna Sever
|$50
|Cynthia L. Mogensen Tyler
|$100
|Anonymous
|$1,000
|The Modesto Bee Employees
|The Modesto Bee
|$136
|Anonymous
|$100
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
Comments