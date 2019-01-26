Book of Dreams

2018 Book of Dreams | A list of our contributors

By Brian Clark

January 26, 2019 04:47 PM

This is a list of contributors to “A Book of Dreams,” the annual fundraiser by The Modesto Bee, in partnership with the Stanislaus Community Foundation, to support seven Stanislaus County nonprofit agencies. Our contributors helped raise more than $81,000.

NameOrganization/Honorarium/MemorialAmount
John Stott

$150
Anonymous

$700
Clarence P. & June D. Blom

$100
Linda S. Kenyon

$100
Terri L. Mitchell

$10
Anonymous

$100
Delsie L. Schrimp

$500
Joan P. SmithThe Stratford At Beyer Park$25
Nan G. Winter

$100
Nick and Mardy Chipponeri

$200
Anne & George Britton

$125
Dave & Brenda Normoyle

$250


Ceres Woman’s Club$100


Family Health Care Med. Grp./Modesto$1,000
Lee M. Brooks

$500
Chella J. Gonsalves

$100
Elaine D. Ixcot

$50
Peggie Kaelin

$100
Anonymous

$25
Hazel A. Paul

$100
Mike and Melissa Tozzi

$100
Sharyn L. Brown

$70
Anonymous

$50
Jane A. GrantJennifer Ortman$50
Anonymous

$50
Susan D.L. Hickerson

$40
Peggy Hoyle

$50
Joseph KaaekuahiwiBig Island Movers$300
Diane R. Keller

$100
Stephanie Kincanon

$100
Mr. & Mrs. Hart Laurance

$25
Mel and Betty Lowe

$200
Joe and Karen Martini

$200
Patricia J. Morrow

$100
Stephen and Linda Ray

$200
Stan and Janet Skooglund

$100
Anonymous

$100
Lorese G. VandermarkLorese G. Vandemark, D.D.S., Inc.$200
Deborah M. Gunther

$50
Ellen & Mike Dambrosio

$100
Anonymous

$50
Bill & Vernonica Loretelli

$100
Loretelli FamilyLoretelli Farms$200
Carl & Carolyn Claybaugh

$50
Richard & Jill Connolly

$100
Jonaca & Bill Driscoll

$300
Rudy Estrada

$50
Sharon & David Froba

$300
Lawton N. Hards

$50
Cathy Jennison

$200
Brian Moore & Jerilyn Self

$150
Anonymous

$500
Tom Myers and Anne Blondeau

$50
Patrick L. O’Sullivan

$50
Buzz and Nancy Rasmussen

$100
William Rose

$200
John and Marge Scheuber

$200
Sue and Randy Siefkin

$100
Joe and Ann SwainSwain Financial Services Inc$250
Randy and Sandy Clark

$250
Tim and Lisa Bettencourt

$250
Anonymous

$25
Ron and Lynn DickersonRyan Dickerson$100
Anonymous

$20
Anonymous

$100
Doug and Frieda Rector

$100
Paul F. Tischer

$500
Tom and Grace Van Groningen

$200
Brent Wedge

$100
T. Nolan and S. Keyser

$100
Ed and Lois Cathcart

$100
Anonymous

$50
Anonymous

$100
Anonymous

$100
John and Roberta Greenstreet

$200
Mick and Sharon Hickman

$50
Anonymous

$200
Anonymous

$50


Shri Hanuman Mandir of Modesto$51
David and Melba Yarbrough



Anonymous

$100
Don and Alvera Baumgratz

$100
Anonymous

$200
Anonymous

$25
Carmen Ingols

$100
Anonymous

$50
Anonymous

$50
Claudia J Nunes

$50
Brian and Pat Clark

$200
Susan Creedon

$250
Johnna and Ken Bryant

$100
George and Helen Badal

$100
Dionicio D Cruz and Family

$100
The Halfman Family

$25
Richard and Zanetta Erickson

$500
Ron and Jackie Greenwood

$200
Betty L Hedstrom



Newby and Georgia Herrick

$150
Barbara M. Ott

$150
Patricia Walters

$50
Helen Woods

$100
Anonymous

$100
John and Colleen Myrtakis

100
Vicetta Lee Utley

$100
Sharon and David Schroeder

$100
Louise and Paul Kantro

$200
Ed and Pam DiFrancia

$100
Sandra de Alcuaz

$250
Marcie S. Dillon

$300
Gerry JacksonIn Memory of my daughter Kim$100
Tom and Denna Jackson

$500
Josephine C. Krueger

$100
Pam Mendoza

$25
Anonymous

$50
Lynn and Sue Zwahlen

$100
Barbara and Tom Knight

$75
Judy A Lehr

$100
Anonymous

$20
Nancy and Gordon Berg

$100
Carol and Bill Rogers

$50
Carl and Rebecca Heffner

$100


Mary L. Lyons/Mapes Family Ranch$10,000
Jim and Lisa Pfaff

$250
Amanda and Noah HughesFrank Cantele$100
Christine Beckstrom

$200
Charles & Dianne SwansonNorma Swanson$50
Carol J Jorritsma

$25
Steve and Terri TaylorBarbara Martin, Marjorie Westlake$200
Marilyn and William Michael

$100
Satendra and Madhu SinghHannah Prasad$100
Charlene WestCalvin and Pauline Laakso$100
Joe KroezeEva Kroeze$100
Richard and Debbie Stone

$100
Anonymous

$40
Mike and Irene SchenoneCathy Johns and Elmer Schenone

Eve SueMarguerite Engelhardt$250
Anonymous

$10,000
Mike Fenley

$200
Yvonne A. Allen

$100
Cheryl and Jim Banducci

$100
Rhonda Bryan

$100
Christine Corning

$100
Michael and Patricia Cousins

$100
Kenn and Jessica CunninghamHam Cunningham; Dick Cunningham; Cindy Gipp

Don and Elaine Harmon

$200
Dolores Angela Herrera

$50
Leslie Hoegh

$300
Agnes Land

$100
Alice LoweTim Lowe$500
Steve MalmbergAlma Johnson$100
Lou McGrath

$100
Cliff and Arlene Nagle

$100
Kaye and Jerry Osborn

$50
Ruben and Mary Ellen Ramos

$50
H. Dieter and Hanna Renning



Tom and Denise Solomon

$100
Henrietta Sparkman

$100
Joan Theaker

$150
Anonymous

$25
Anonymous

$50
Anonymous

$100


Stanislaus Community Foundation - Focus on Prevention Fund$25,000
Curtis and Nancy GrantGeorge Blom$500
Robin Carol Johnson

$200
Coleen Sparkman

$100
Anonymous

$50
Jim and Betty BicknerClayton Burch$100
Jack and Sheila Collishaw

$500
Judith A. Lyons

$100
Anonymous

$50
Jan and Gary Hartley

$50
Bob, Jonathan and Katherine McManus

$100
Pat Oliver

$100
Catherine Quittmeyer

$100
Michael J KumlerJenny and Donald$500
Anonymous

$7,000
Glenn and Carol Andrews

$200
Santokh Singh Kodial

$250
Ron and Charlotte CarpenterCarl and Cathern Rinehart$200
RJ HeckUninsured people in Stanislaus County$100
Elizabeth Silveira-Crow

$100
Anonymous

$1,000
Regina Kirk

$10
Cynthia LopezAna M Lopez$100
Denise Key

$50
Robert and Susan Allaire

$100
Ann M. Arnold

$100
Anonymous

$200
Ruth Ann Bonzi

$75
Janelle Gray

$500
Deborah Gunther

$50
Susan James

$50
James and Pamela Smith

$75
Paul and Karen Cornwell

$200
Mike and Suki Kiyoi

$100
Kelly Gregerson

$50
Everett and Jennifer Leon-Guerrero

$100
Bruce and Diane Hinkley

$100
Donny and Sabia Young

$100
Gerry Chipman

$25
S. Dieker and M. Saeler

$100
Don and Claire Doud

$100
Carleen Goodrich

$100
Frances Kelly



Darrell and Donna Sever

$50
Cynthia L. Mogensen Tyler

$100
Anonymous

$1,000
The Modesto Bee EmployeesThe Modesto Bee$136
Anonymous

$100

